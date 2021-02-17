After the world premiere, Mitsubishi Motors will give away the all-new 2022 Outlander to a lucky winner | TN State News

FRANKLIN, Tenn., February 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.(MMNA) and Amazon made history yesterday with the world premiere of the all-new 2022 Outlander crossover SUV via livestream, the first vehicle to debut on Amazon Live.2 As part of the launch celebration, Mitsubishi also announced a limited-time raffle to award one lucky winner a brand new Outlander and launched a 3D configurator to give customers a detailed look at the most exciting features. of the vehicle.
All new from the wheels, the Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 features the premium quality, rugged performance and innovative technology expected from a Mitsubishi Motors vehicle. The flagship of the Mitsubishi Motors range, it has been redesigned and reinvented from every point of view. The Outlander is the best-equipped and best-designed vehicle the company has ever developed and will go on sale at North America in April 2021.
The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 is about to break boundaries, reset expectations and grab attention. Mitsubishi Motors is so confident of this that it offers an Outlander to a lucky winner. Of February 16, 2021 at March 30, 2021,3 entries can be placed either via the link atwww.mitsubishicars.comOr onwww.amazon.com/MitsubishiOutlander.
Virtual experience of the all-new Outlander
Ahead of the 2022 Outlander goes on sale in April, customers can get an up-close look at the vehicle’s exterior and interior features and trim design, online at www.mitsubishicars.com, via a custom configurator designed by cloud-based 3D visualization specialists ZeroLight. Showcasing the vehicle’s versatility, it also allows customers to see and imagine the vehicle, in different contexts and even in weather conditions.
The new flagship of Mitsubishi Motors
All-new styling of the Outlander debuts with Mitsubishi’s next-generation Dynamic Shield front end and design language, with muscular fenders, bold proportions and 20-inch large-diameter wheels available. Inside, the Outlander is a calm and serene space, showcasing quality and convenience thanks to premium materials, seating for seven people in the only third row of standard segment equipment, an array 12.3-inch digital dashboard and 9-inch center screen available, and also wireless smartphone charging capability available with Android AutoTM4 and wireless Apple CarPlay.5
The technical foundations are also entirely new. Paired with a new platform and 2.5L four-cylinder engine, Mitsubishi’s rally-derived Super All-Wheel Control6 The system offers unmatched confidence to drivers in all environments. The newly developed drive mode selector allows performance and grip to be matched to conditions through six separate settings, increasing both on-road and off-road performance. Even two-wheel-drive models are equipped with the Drive Mode Selector, offering five distinct modes in this configuration, to help drivers feel more confident in all driving conditions.
The standard equipment of the Outlander 2022 includes 11 airbags,7three rows of seats, a myriad of storage spaces, USB-A and USB-C charging ports and 18-inch wheels.
Depending on the trim level, the Outlander 2022 can be fitted with 20-inch wheels, Mitsubishi’s MI-PILOT Assist driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist,8semi-aniline leather seats, integrated navigation using what3words technology, 10.8-inch color head-up display (HUD) on the windshield, Mitsubishi’s state-of-the-art Mitsubishi Connect smart car system and 10-height BOSE audio system speakers.9
Mitsubishi Motors North America is in the process of introducing a showroom full of redesigned, redesigned or completely new vehicles, and the 2022 Outlander is the culmination of that program.
With a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starting at $ 25,7951, the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 delivers the equipment, quality and lasting value that Mitsubishi customers expect from the brand.
1. Starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination / processing, taxes, title, license, etc. Retailer price, conditions and vehicle availability may vary. Vehicle MSRP does not include destination / handling charges $ 1195 (Alaska/Hawaii $ 1,220). Simulated pre-production model. Actual production model may vary. Optional features shown are available at an additional cost. See your Mitsubishi dealer for details.
2. The Mitsubishi Outlander 2022 can only be purchased through a Mitsubishi Motors Partner Dealer. Vehicles will not be sold on Amazon.com or any affiliate of Amazon.
3. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The competition starts at 12:00 p.m. ET sure 02/16/21 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. ET on 03/30/21. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States, 18 years old and over. For official rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions, visit mitsubishioutlandersweeps.com. Empty in Alaska, Hawaii, and where prohibited. Sponsor: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
4. Function available. Android, Android Auto, Google, Google Play, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
5. Function available. Apple CarPlay, Siri, and Apple Music are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.
6. Function available. The S-AWC is an integrated vehicle dynamics control system that manages the driving forces and braking forces of all four wheels to help achieve vehicle behavior that is faithful to the driver’s operation under various driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving.
7. The airbags are part of a supplemental restraint system (SRS). To reduce the risk of injury from an airbag deployment, always wear your seat belt, keep your feet on the floor, sit upright in the middle of the seat, and do not lean against the door. Always place children 12 years and under in the back seat and use appropriate child restraints. Never place a rear-facing infant seat in the front seat. Consult your owner’s manual and the instructions that came with your child restraint for more information.
8. MI-PILOT Assist is a driving aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. See owner’s manual for more information.
9. The Bose name is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation in United States and / or other countries.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Thanks to a network of around 330 concession partners across United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the United States MMNA was the highest ranked Japanese brand in the ‘JD Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.
Situated in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of new, highly efficient and affordable gasoline-powered cars, while using its cutting-edge knowledge of battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visitmedia.mitsubishicars.com.
