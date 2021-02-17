Business
US Equity Futures Stabilize Near All-Time Highs, As Investors Wary Watch As Treasury Yields Rise
A surge in US bond yields raised questions in the equity bull market on Wednesday, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries standing at around a year and equity futures stable.
Meanwhile, the American benchmark WTI Oil the price stayed above $ 60 as freezing weather continued to hit Texas.
S&P 500 Futures were down 0.03% after the benchmark slipped 0.06% on Tuesday. Future Nasdaq were 0.13% lower and Dow Jones Futures were flat.
Asian stocks were mixed overnight, Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng up 1.1% but in Japan Nikkei 225 0.58% slip. At European level Stoxx 600 fell 0.42% at the start of the session while Great Britain FTSE 100 slipped 0.35%.
The bitcoin price climbed to an all-time high of over $ 51,700, bringing year-to-date earnings to over 75%.
Record amounts of fiscal and monetary stimulus, combined with expectations that coronavirus vaccines will help a rapid economic recovery, have pushed bond yields to their highest level in a year.
The 10 year US Treasury bill the yield hit a one-year high of 1.33% on Tuesday night, before falling. It was down 1.5 basis points to 1.284% on Wednesday morning, just before 6 a.m. ET.
Yields, which move inversely with prices, have increased because investors expect higher growth and inflation and therefore demand a better return on their investment.
Still, higher returns weigh on the stock market as investors can find better returns in government bonds, which are extremely safe investments.
“We are seeing a steep sell-off in rates with aggressively increasing yields, which could lead to problems in other asset classes like stocks, currencies and even cryptos,” said Neil Wilson, analyst Market Leader on the Markets.com trading platform.
However, Kansas City Federal Reserve Chairman Esther George seemed unfazed by the rise in yields on Tuesday.
“I don’t know, considering the levels we’ve seen so far, that [rise] poses a challenge to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, ”George said at a lecture at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, MarketWatch reported.
Bitcoin’s record rally continued on Wednesday, with cryptocurrency jumping 4.4% to $ 51,300 just before 6 a.m. ET, after going above $ 51,700 on the Coinbase exchange.
Elon Musk’s Tesla sparked the latest rally earlier in February by announcing he had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoins the preceding month. BNY Mellon and Mastercard have announced a switch to crypto, giving bitcoin more legitimacy.
WTI crude oil was up 0.82% to $ 60.55 on Wednesday morning, around a one-year high, as higher demand and lower supply thanks to freezing weather in Texas pushed prices higher. Brent raw was 1.07% higher at $ 64.03.
