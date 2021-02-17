Long-term incentive award Copenhagen Stock Exchange: DFDS





Company announcement no. 8 DFDS’s long-term management incentives aim to tie compensation to sustained company performance as evidenced by the share price, while also supporting retention of management. Today, the Board of Directors granted Torben Carlsen, CEO, 5,774 restricted stock units (RSU) and 37,037 stock options, as well as Karina Deacon, CFO, 3,070 RSU and 19,691 options on actions. In addition, a total of 15,260 PSUs and 97,898 stock options have been granted to a number of key employees. The allocation of RSUs is subject to the approval of a revised remuneration policy at the next annual general meeting. Stock options and RSUs vest at a rate of 1/36 per month from February 2021. Stock options can be exercised during the period from February 2024 to February 2026. The share price at l The grant and exercise price are based on the average price weighted volume of DFDS shares traded on NASDAQ Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS ‘last financial report at the time of the grant. The share price at grant for RSUs was calculated at 273.65 and for stock options 10% was added, resulting in an exercise price of DKK 301 per share of DKK 20 of nominal value. The total award value of RSUs and stock options, calculated according to the Black-Scholes model as described in the most recent DFDS compensation policy, is DKK 13.2 million, including grants to the CEO and CFO. Contact Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42 Sren Brndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59 This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law UK_OMX_NO_08_17_02_2021_UK_Options

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos