Shares of Chinese drone company EHang fell 63% after fraud complaint





Investors are dumping shares of Chinese drone maker EHang after a short seller accused the US-listed company of fraud. Shares of the Nasdaq-listed company fell nearly 63% in New York on Tuesday after Wolfpack Research released a scathing, detailed report questioning EHang’s business. EHang called the report “misleading”. In one declaration On Tuesday, the company said it believed the account “contained numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misinterpretation of information.” EHang added that he “will consider any necessary and appropriate course of action to protect the interests of the company and all of its shareholders.” EHang is an autonomous passenger drone company founded in 2014. The company makes the headlines over the years for his promise of autonomous taxis, and went public in New York in 2019. In a 33-page article, Wolfpack Research called the company an “elaborate inventory promotion [scheme], based on revenues largely manufactured on the basis of bogus sales contracts. Wolfpack accused the Guangzhou-based start-up of inventing “its history with a collection of lies about its products, manufacturing, revenues, partnerships and potential regulatory approval for its alleged core business.” EHang is just the latest Chinese company trading on US exchanges to face closer scrutiny after Cafe Luckin, another Chinese upstart, admitted to fabricating some of his sales figures. This month, luckin filed for bankruptcy in the United States, less than a year after its delisting from the Nasdaq. And last year, iQIYI, the online streaming provider often referred to as “China Netflix,” was also target by Wolfpack Research. The company alleged massive fraud in the Chinese company and the SEC opened an investigation into its practices. iQIYI rebuffed the allegations, but said it was cooperating with US regulators. Last October, iQiyi ad that it had carried out an internal review, which “did not reveal any evidence to support the allegations”. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the current state of the investigation on Wednesday, while the SEC declined to comment. A spokesperson for EHang told CNN Business that the company “strongly believes that Wolfpack does not have a basic understanding of [its] business and operations ”, and that“ this would refute Wolfpack’s allegation in its entirety shortly ”. The spokesperson also recalled the company’s statement that it was “committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, as well as transparent and timely disclosure, in accordance with applicable corporate rules and regulations. the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nasdaq action. market.” The SEC declined to comment on the EHang report. EHang shares closed at $ 46.30 on Tuesday. Last Friday, they hit a historic high of $ 129.80.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos