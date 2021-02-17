That’s why you should turn off your dripping faucet now, officials say





HOUSTON Local authorities are asking people to turn off their leaking faucets – a move to prevent pipes from freezing – now following extreme weather conditions. At this point, Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner said the importance of stopping the drip is twofold: Temperatures are no longer at levels that will cause pipes to freeze and pressure on systems. water is dangerously low due to broken pipes and power outages. He said it was important for everyone to conserve as much water as possible. IMPORTANT! Temperatures are no longer at levels that will cause pipes to freeze … stop running water faucets. The pressure on several water systems is dangerously low due to broken pipes and power outages. Store as much water as possible #houwx #txwx #hounews – Jeff Lindner (@ JeffLindner1) February 17, 2021 It’s a similar message from officials across the region. The possibility of freezing the pipes, they say, is over for the time being. Lindner said temperatures needed to drop below 25 for several hours to freeze the pipes and the weather should not be that cold Wednesday night. Thursday night, he said, could bring back the pipe freeze scenario, however, according to Lindner. Temperatures have to drop below 25 for several hours to freeze the pipes … it won’t be that cold tonight. Now tomorrow night we could fall into our mid 20s or less for several hours … that would be worrying, hopefully the pressure can be taken off by then. – Jeff Lindner (@ JeffLindner1) February 17, 2021 IMMEDIATELY TURN OFF THE DRAIN TAPS The City is experiencing low water pressure. If you drip, the City asks you to immediately shut off your water and limit water consumption so that the water pressure and supply can be restored. Please conserve water. pic.twitter.com/Of9EHlBYOq – City of Rosenberg (@RosenbergTXGov) February 17, 2021

