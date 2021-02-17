Tractor Supply to acquire Orscheln farm and house





Tractor Supply Company said on Wednesday it has reached a deal to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction for around $ 297 million. Tractor Supply, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, offers products to care for the home, the land, pets, and animals. It operates 1,923 stores in 49 states. Orscheln Farm and Home, headquartered at Moberly, operates 167 stores located in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio. Both companies operate stores in Jefferson City – Tractor Supply at 3714 Cody Drive and Orscheln Farm and Home at 2304 Missouri Blvd. The Orscheln store opened in its current location in 2018, relocating from a smaller store on South Ten Mile Drive. The acquisition is pending regulatory approval and closing conditions, according to a press release from Tractor Supply Company. “This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with high quality assets from Orscheln Farm and Home. We have always had great respect for Barry Orscheln and the Orscheln Farm and Home team for the strong connection they have with customers in the communities they serve, as well as their industry knowledge and capabilities, ”said Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply, in the press release. The first Orscheln Farm and Home store opened in Sedalia in 1960, according to company informationwebsite. “For over 60 years, my family, our Orscheln Farm and Home employees and I have been committed to serving the needs of rural communities in the Midwest. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished during this time, ”Chairman and CEO Barry Orschelns said in Tractor Supply’s press release. “I am confident that with Tractor Supply our stores will be well positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of caring for our customers and communities for the next phase of growth.” Orscheln is currently a member ofMissouri Conservation Commissionand previously served on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

