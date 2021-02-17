Jaguar Land Rover cuts 2,000 jobs worldwide





NEW YORK: Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday (February 17) it would cut 2,000 jobs from its global hired workforce, just days after announcing that its luxury brand Jaguar would be fully electric by 2025 and that electric models across its range will be launched by 2030. “The full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organization is already underway,” the company said in an emailed statement. Publicity Publicity “We expect a net reduction of approximately 2,000 people in our global workforce over the next fiscal year,” he said. However, he added that the organizational review did not affect manufacturing employees paid by the hour. JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said earlier that its Land Rover brand will launch six all-electric models over the next five years, the first in 2024. Known for its iconic high-performance E-Type model in the 1960s and 1970s, Jaguar faces the same challenges as many other automakers as it switches to electric vehicles while trying to retain the feel and power of a luxury combustion engine model. Publicity Publicity Last month, Tata Motors expressed concern about semiconductor shortages and Brexit-related supply disruptions as its luxury car sales rebound, although the Indian automaker added that these were these had not yet reached production. Tata Motors has recorded three consecutive quarters of losses as the COVID-19 crisis hurt sales, exacerbating uncertainties over Britain’s exit from the European Union, weak demand and rising costs, but had rebounded to profit in its third quarter at the end of December. . JLR’s 2,000 reduction in non-factory jobs was reported earlier Wednesday by Sky News.

