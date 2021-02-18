Minister of Commerce wants discussions on the intra-regional stock exchange





News Ryan hamilton-davis

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon speaks during a press conference at the ministry, Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain, Tuesday. Gopee-Scoon told a virtual forum on Wednesday that an intra-regional exchange could help Caribbean businesses. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE Any thinking about an intra-regional exchange must take into account how such an exchange would help local markets, Commerce Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said on Wednesday. Speaking at a virtual panel discussion titled A Caribbean Business Forum: Establishing New Business Relationships, Gopee-Scoon said she would speak further on the issue at Caricom’s Trade and Economic Development Council (COTED), where conversations of this nature take place. She added that the government is encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to join the TT Exchange junior market to gain access to equity financing. Citing Jamaica as an example of the benefits for SMEs, she noted: The Jamaica junior scholarship is doing well and its importance lies in access to finance which is the pet peeve for SME growth. Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission, said that if their stock exchange is not as dynamic as it would like, they have an agreement with Jamaica to help its development. There is a need to consolidate efforts, Jules said. Noting that covid19 has dealt a heavy blow to all businesses in all industries, Gopee-Scoon said companies need to focus on keeping afloat before thinking about pivoting to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the pandemic. Pivoting would mean staying the course and surviving the pandemic. Despite our constraints, we were able to introduce and support companies. Thanks to Nedco, we were able to provide grants and we provided loan guarantees through commercial banking systems. She said up to $ 300 million has been provided through loan schemes and an additional $ 200 million not only for individuals but also for small businesses that do business with credit unions. An additional $ 400 million was provided for the supply of essential products and to support manufacturers. She said the way forward would be to ensure that all products placed on the market were internationally acceptable. These are new ideas for products and services indigenous to the region.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos