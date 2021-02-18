The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,374.78, down 117.94 points.) The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Down three cents, or 8.57 percent, to 32 cents on 36.3 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Up 33 cents, or 1.33%, to $ 25.08 on 27.9 million shares. Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Down a cent, or 5.56 percent, to 17 cents on 14.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 0.68%, to $ 43.81 on 14.5 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Up five cents, or 2.69 percent, to $ 1.91 on 12.6 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down three cents, or 4.69 percent, to 61 cents on 10.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Shopify Inc. (TSX: BOUTIQUE). Down $ 51.85, or 2.8%, to $ 1,804.18. Businesses that shifted their online retail efforts during the pandemic made their first sales with Shopify Inc. software every 28 seconds, the company said, reporting that its fourth quarter revenue had nearly doubled compared to a year earlier. The Ottawa-based e-commerce firm was seeing new customers make their first sale roughly every minute before the health crisis, which generated a profit of US $ 123.9 million in its last quarter, up from 771 000 US dollars a year earlier. The company has managed to take advantage of temporary pandemic lockdowns that have forced entrepreneurs to seek online selling options like Shopify’s in order to survive. But if the locks are lifted soon, it could become more difficult for Shopify to rack up new merchants and ensure that pandemic gains are not wiped out when consumers have the option to return to physical stores. Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA). Down $ 1.46, or 5.3%, to $ 26.04. Tilray Inc. suffered a loss of US $ 2.9 million in its most recent quarter as the company signed a successful deal to merge with competitor Aphria Inc. The cannabis company based in Nanaimo, Colombia -British says the fourth quarter net loss was down “significantly” from the US $ 219.1 million net loss reported in the same quarter a year earlier. Tilray says its revenue reached $ 56.5 million, up from $ 46.9 million previously. Tilray and Aphria announced in December that they would merge later this year with Aphria CEO Irwin Simon to lead the new company which will operate under the Tilray name. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 17, 2021. The canadian press







