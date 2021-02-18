Vestas to centralize wind turbine production in Windsor and cut 450 jobs in Brighton, Pueblo – Greeley Tribune





WINDSOR The US branch of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A / S is consolidating its workforce in Windsor, with plans to cut around 450 manufacturing jobs. In a statement Wednesday morning, the company said it would reuse its location in Brighton as the headquarters of the U.S. branch of its tooling business and cut production of turbine blades and nacelles there. This will result in at least 280 layoffs in Brighton, not counting the additional 50 layoffs between the Brightons nacelle factory and 120 at its Pueblo Tower factory. However, the consolidation of its tooling business in Brighton is expected to create around 50 jobs in the region, leaving the areas of net job loss at 280 positions. Vestas said it will provide new manufacturing-related jobs to around 150 affected workers as part of the reorganization and transition of eligible employees to other areas of Vestas. The layoffs immediately represent a reduction of about 10% of the company’s overall US workforce. The company blamed slowing demand to build new wind turbines as the cause of the layoffs, saying it needed to focus on maintaining the turbines already in operation. With a larger fleet in service and lower demand in the near term, we are therefore consolidating our configuration in Colorado to ensure that we can meet the needs of our service business, and are structured in the right way to effectively accelerate once. as demand for wind turbines requires. to us, Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, chief operating officer, said in a statement. In its 2020 financial report, the company reported $ 5.78 billion in revenue from the United States in 2020, more than the $ 3.87 billion it reported the year before. He attributed this activity to a federal tax credit that was due to expire at the end of the year before being renewed in the COVID relief bill at the end of December. Brighton Economic Development Corp. CEO Patrick Giron told BizWest that layoffs at Vestas are cyclical in nature due to demand trends in the wind industry. Although he said he was unsure of the impact of the layoffs on Brightons’ economy as a whole, he believes centralizing his tooling business in the city will mitigate the net loss of jobs. I think overall, in terms of the number of employees, maybe it’s not a bad loss, other than those, unfortunately, who are affected and currently working at the blade factory, did he declare. Giron said the city and county were preparing to offer relief services to those made redundant. Vestas previously cut 185 jobs at the Brighton plant last November, weeks after its Windsor plant was shut down by Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL), citing declining demand for Vestas after stopping a specific blade variant. 2021 BizWest Media LLC

