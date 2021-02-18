Hayward Holdings files SEC registration statement for initial public offering





BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Hayward Holdings, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and global distributor of a broad portfolio of swimming pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Hayward Holdings has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HAYW”. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Nomura are acting as joint bookkeepers for the Offer. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies also act as co-bookkeepers. BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Houlihan Lokey and Moelis & Company act as co-managers. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1 -800-294-1322 or by email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Phone: 1-866-471-2526, Fax: 212-902-9316 or Email: prospectus-ny @ ny .E-mail. gs.com; or Nomura, Attn .: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, phone: 212-667-9000 or email: [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold or offers to purchase accepted before the time when the registration statement takes effect. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. Any offer, solicitation or bid to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is published in accordance with rule 135 of the Securities Act. About Hayward Holdings, Inc. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad portfolio of swimming pool equipment and associated automation systems. Based in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative and energy efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands such as AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell , pHin, CAT controllers, HCP pumps and C Series saline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos