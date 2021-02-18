New Hybrid-Only Honda HR-V Brings New Style





Honda revealed the hybrid-only third-generation HR-V crossover ahead of its European launch in late 2021. As part of the company’s goal to electrify all of its mainstream European models by 2022, the HR-V is ditching the previous car’s gasoline and diesel engines for a new e: HEV gasoline-electric hybrid system. promising “exceptional” efficiency. Technical details are not confirmed, but the powertrain’s combustion element will likely be either a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder, as used by hybrid Jazz superminis, or a 2.0-liter unit. borrowed from the larger CR-V Hybrid. The first full images of the SUV confirm what previous spy photos and teasers suggested: that the design of the third-generation HR-V is a radical departure from that of its predecessor. Honda says it “embodies the brand’s modern, clean and consistent design philosophy seen in other recent new Honda models.” Slim, distinctive headlamps and a revamped grille dominate the new-look front end, with a long hood, tapered roofline, and straight-edged shoulder line sharply moving the new model away from its predecessor. The interior can accommodate four adults in “maximum comfort,” Honda says, thanks to the hybrid powertrain’s “smart packaging”. The cabin has been redesigned to maximize the feeling of space, with a minimalist dashboard layout, a single, horizontally aligned dashboard, and Honda’s ‘Magic’ fold-and-fold rear seats in the rear. Also new for the third generation HR-V is an air distribution system that sends a “curtain” of cool air through new L-shaped vents. Further details on the new HR-V with European specifications, including pricing, are expected in the coming months. READ MORE Honda will electrify the European range by 2022, not 2025 New 2021 Honda Civic seen as a hatchback for the first time Honda ends production of second-generation HR-V

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos