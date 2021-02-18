Business
GOGL Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Oslo Stock Exchange: GOGL
Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the Company or Golden Ocean), a leading dry bulk transportation company, today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Strong points
Net earnings of $ 25.4 million and earnings per share of $ 0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net earnings of $ 39.1 million and earnings per share of $ 0.27 for the third quarter from 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA of $ 59.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $ 76.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Signed Neptune’s Declaration on the Welfare of Seafarers and Crew Change.
In December 2020, reached an agreement to sell the Golden Shea, a Panamax vessel, for $ 9.6 million to an unrelated third party.
In January 2021, reached an agreement to sell the Golden Saguenay, a Panamax vessel, for $ 8.4 million to an unrelated third party.
In February 2021, reached an agreement in principle to acquire 18 modern dry bulk vessels for a total consideration of $ 752 million.
Reported TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax / Ultramax vessels of $ 18,214 per day and $ 12,586 per day, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The estimated TCE rates for the first quarter of 2021, including charter coverage and calculated on a load to unload basis, are as follows:
approximately $ 18,200 per day under contract for 66% of days available for Capesize vessels;
approximately $ 13,800 per day contracted for 86% of days available for Panamax ships
We expect spot TCEs for the entire first quarter of 2021 to be lower than currently contracted TCEs, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the first quarter of 2021 as well as currently lower rates.
Ulrik Andersen, Managing Director, said:
“The company continued to deliver a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite the volatility of freight rates. So far, the first quarter of 2021 has been the strongest in recent years, suggesting a balance between supply and demand in the market and bodes well.We expect positive effects of seasonality as well as a rebound wider demand for freight as the pandemic softens its grip on the global economy.
Our recently announced acquisition of 18 large modern dry bulk vessels significantly increases our exposure to positive market dynamics while reducing the cash flow levels of our fleet. With a world-class fleet focused exclusively on large classes of vessels, limited capital expenditure commitments and no debt maturities through 2023, Golden Ocean is uniquely positioned to generate significant cash flow and create value. for our shareholders.
Board of directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
February 18, 2021
Questions should be directed to:
Ulrik Andersen: Managing Director, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 53
Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS
+47 22 01 73 45
The full report is available in the link below.
Forward-looking statements
Matters discussed in this earnings report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe haven protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements about future plans, objectives, goals, strategies, events or performance, as well as underlying assumptions and assumptions. ‘other statements, which are other than statements of historical fact. . The Company wishes to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this caveat in connection with this safe harbor legislation. Words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “targets”, “projects”, “likely”, “will”, ” would be “,” could “,” “seek”, “potential”, “continue”, “consider”, “possible”, “could”, “foresee”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions or expressions may identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on various assumptions. many of which in turn are based on other assumptions, including, without limitation, management’s review of historical operating trends, data in company records and others data available from third parties. Although the Company believes these assumptions were reasonable when made, since these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company does not can assure you that it will meet or achieve these expectations. , beliefs or projections. The information contained in this document speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.
In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, the significant factors which, in the opinion of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, among others, the strength of global economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in rental rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, duration and the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic, the impact of threats to public health and epidemics of other highly communicable diseases, the evolution of the Company’s operating costs, including bunker prices, drydock and insurance costs, the Company’s vessel market, the availability of financing and refinancing, the impact of the planned LIBOR shutdown after 2021 on the interest rates on the debt of the Company that refer to LIBOR, changes in government rules and regulations or actions taken by the regulator third party liability, potential liability for pending or future litigation, national and international policy conditions, potential disruption shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts of terrorists, and other significant factors described from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission , including the latest annual report filed by the company on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.
GOGL – Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]