Mission Beach residents denounce proposals to calm airport noise

SAN DIEGO – Anyone who lives near San Diego International Airport will tell you it’s noisy, especially in the nearby beach towns. In recent years, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s Quieter Homes program has helped improve sound insulation in thousands of homes, and noise complaints have declined in recent years. But the issue of noise is far from over. Data shows there were nearly 6,000 noise-related complaints in January, mostly from residents of Mission Beach and many people also in Point Loma Heights. San Diego Airport: Alaska Airlines Adds New Route to Wyoming

Sjohnna Knack, of the Airport Authority, told FOX 5 that the FAA has chosen night flights to fly over the Mission Bay Canal for decades, which is likely to affect the fewest residents. After several noise studies, the regional airport authority essentially a facilitator between the airlines and the FAA proposed two new night routes at a meeting of the airport noise advisory committee to be reviewed on Wednesday. You know, 25 different recommendations, mostly made by community members to look at alternative flight paths, were looked at, Knack said. The first option would put all night planes on a specific route, reducing flights over Point Loma and La Jolla, but restricting all flights to a specific route over Mission Beach. The second option is similar to the current departure routes, but would vary by a few degrees. This would essentially reduce flights to La Jolla and Point Loma, but keep the same routes over Mission Beach. Both options would operate from 10:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and any rerouting plan would have to be submitted to the FAA for approval. Residents of Mission Beach called the meeting to express their views during the public comment. I don’t think it’s fair for you to save La Jolla for us who live here and I mean we’ve been through this and been through that so I’m opposed to really more flights and most importantly changing the flights that throw again Mission Beach under the bus, one person said. The noise committee was largely dissatisfied with the two proposals. No vote took place. San Diego airport recognized for its health measures in the event of a pandemic

We were looking to have some kind of relief at Mission Beach, we get 100% of planes going at night, said committee member Deborah Watkins. But the committee will hear more about the second option at a later date after further analysis.



