TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange: TRP





CALGARY, Alberta, February 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Press Release TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TCEnergy or the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors (Board) of TC Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of $ 0.87 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 on the outstanding common shares of the Company. The dividend on the common shares is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021. The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the outstanding cumulative first preferred shares of the Company as follows: For the period up to March 31, 2021, but excluding, payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021: Series 1 (TRP.PR.A) – $ 0.2174375 per share Series 2 (TRP.PR.F) – $ 0.12507155 per share Series 3 (TRP.PR.B) – $ 0.105875 per share Series 4 (TRP.PR.H) – $ 0.08562069 per share

For the period up to April 30, 2021, but excluding, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021: Series 5 (TRP.PR.C) – $ 0.1218125 per share Series 6 (TRP.PR.I) $ 0.10202055 per share Series 7 (TRP.PR.D) – $ 0.243938 per share Series 9 (TRP.PR.E) – $ 0.235125 per share

These dividends are designated by TC Energy as eligible dividends for the purposes of Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents. Common shares purchased with cash dividends reinvested under TC Energys’ Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will vest on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100% of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on common and preferred shares of TC Energys. About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life – providing the energy millions of people rely on to fuel their lives sustainably through a safe and reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, as well as electricity generation and storage facilities, where life is spent there. Guided by our core values ​​of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our 7,500 employees are making a positive difference in the communities where we operate in Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energys’ common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To find out more, visit us atTCEnergy.com. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend” or other similar words). The forward-looking statements contained in this document are intended to provide security holders and potential investors of TC Energy with information about TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management’s assessment of the future plans and financial prospects of TC Energy and of its subsidiaries. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy’s beliefs and assumptions based on the information available at the time the statements were made and are therefore not guarantees of future performance. Since actual results may differ materially from forward-looking information, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use forward-looking information or financial outlook for any other purpose than intended. We do not update our forward-looking information as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. For more information on the assumptions made, as well as on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, please refer to the latest quarterly report to shareholders and the annual report filed under the TC Energys profile. on SEDAR www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. -30- Media inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859 Investor and analyst inquiries:

David Moneta / Hunter Mau

403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522 PDF available:http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/72e9f2d7-c87d-4c1a-b94c-12d0c299dc57

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos