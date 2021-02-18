CAIT calls for Amazon e-commerce operations to be banned in India

The merchant organization CAIT on Thursday called on the government to impose a ban on Amazon’s e-commerce portal and its operations in India, accusing the global e-commerce giant of engaging in predatory pricing, steep discounts and inventory control.

During a press conference, CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal demanded an “immediate ban on Amazon’s portal and its operations in India” and an investigation against the company within a limited time frame.

He also urged the government to probe the business practices of Amazon and Flipkart.

The traders’ organization also wrote to Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday about the matter.

“Our association has called on your good office to take appropriate action and investigate and sanction multinational companies like Amazon and Flipkart (Walmart) for the blatant violation and / or exploitation of policy loopholes regarding FDI and foreign exchange management law / rules. ”CAIT said in the letter to Goyal.

Emails sent to Amazon and Flipkart asking for comment on the story did not elicit a response.

The traders’ body further stated that at its national convention held in Nagpur on February 8-10 and at which more than 150 trade leaders were present, “the government’s inaction on this issue was taken very seriously and members decided to go all over the country – stir up if urgent action is not taken by the government “.

The Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) has also asked the government to issue a new press briefing in place of FDI policy press brief # 2. He also urged the government to finalize the long-awaited e-commerce policy.

“We hope that the DPIIT (Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) will release the amendments to Press Note 2 of 2018 and close the loopholes exploited by these multinationals,” he said in the letter. in Goyal.

