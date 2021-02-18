Connect with us

Business

Unemployment benefit claims climb to 861,000, show still serious layoffs

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Numbers: New U.S. unemployment claims rose in mid-February to a four-week high of 861,000, showing that many Americans are still losing their jobs almost a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic .

Initial jobless claims traditionally filed by states increased from 13,000 to 861,000 in the seven days ended February 13, the government said Thursday.

Still, it was even worse than it looked. New claims two weeks ago have been revised up to 848,000 from 793,000.

The government has sharply revised its estimate of new claims for two consecutive weeks, reflecting persistent difficulties in states in processing claims for unemployment benefits. This made the weekly report a much less reliable indicator of the labor market.

Economists polled by Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal had predicted that new claims would fall to 770,000 seasonally adjusted.

A further 516,299 requests were made under a federal temporary relief program. Adding up new state and federal claims, the government last week received 1.38 million claims for unemployment benefits, either on the basis of actual or unadjusted numbers.

Combined claims have yet to fall below 1 million per week since last May.

Before the pandemic, new claims totaled 200,000 and had never increased by more than 695,000 in a week.

See: A visual look at how an unfair pandemic has reshaped work and home

What happened: New claims for unemployment benefits increased the most in Illinois, California and Virginia. The largest declines were in Texas and Georgia.

The number of people already receiving traditional unemployment benefits, meanwhile, fell from 64,000 to 4.49 million seasonally adjusted. These requests are reported with a two week lag.

Yet an additional 4.06 million people who have exhausted state allowances are receiving benefits through a federally funded emergency program.

In total, the number of people receiving benefits from eight separate state and federal programs fell by 1.33 million to unadjusted 18.3 million as of Jan. 30.

Fewer than 2 million people were receiving benefits before the pandemic broke.

Note to readers: Unemployment claims correctly reflected the rise and fall in unemployment during the pandemic, but a government review found the number of separate people claiming and receiving benefits had been inflated by fraud, double counting and other issues. . Economists say to pay attention to the direction of claims rather than totals.

Read: Unemployment claims inflated, according to GAO

Also: Why the inaccurate jobless claims report is still useful for investors

The big picture: Forget the erratic unemployment claims numbers for now.

The economy appears to be recovering as coronavirus cases decline, government restrictions on businesses are lifted, and Americans spend their stimulus checks. More workers are likely to return to their jobs or be hired, which lowers unemployment.

However, millions of people are still unemployed and most of them may take some time to find a job. The official unemployment rate is double the pre-pandemic level of 3.5%, and unofficially, it is up to three times higher, economists estimate.

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.29%
and S&P 500 SPX,
-0.03%
were scheduled to open lower in Thursday trades.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: