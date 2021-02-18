Toronto Stock Exchange lists world’s first Bitcoin ETF





TSX welcomes Purpose Investments Inc. and celebrates virtual market closure tomorrow TORONTO, February 18, 2021 / CNW / – The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced that the world’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), Purpose Bitcoin ETF, has started trading under the TSX symbols: BTCC.B (ETFs denominated in Canadian dollars not hedged in foreign currencies) and TSX: BTCC .U (units of ETFs unhedged in currencies denominated in US dollars). Objective Bitcoin ETF is the world’s first direct-custody bitcoin ETF. It is designed to provide investors with exposure to the leading cryptocurrency by investing directly in physically settled bitcoins. To celebrate this milestone Som Seif, Founder and CEO of Purpose Investments, and the Purpose Investments team will virtually shut down the market tomorrow, February 19, 2021. “On behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, I would like to congratulate Purpose Investments, a true industry pioneer, on this tremendous achievement,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Corporate Marketing Officer, TMX Group. “Launching trading in the world’s first publicly traded bitcoin ETF is another important step for From Canada markets as we strive to innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of customers in our market. As the ETF industry and the broader investment landscape continue to develop and new sectors like blockchain and cryptocurrency and others emerge, we would like to salute the dedicated efforts of stakeholders from our world-leading ecosystem, including regulators, to work to ensure Canada remains a leading market allowing companies to access growth capital and investors to participate in this growth. ” “We are very happy to be able to offer this innovation to investors, making the process of owning Bitcoin easier than ever before, thanks in part to our friends at the Toronto Stock Exchange. We believe that Bitcoin, as the first and largest asset emerging market cryptocurrency ecosystem is poised to continue its growth trajectory and adoption as an alternative asset, further enhancing the investment opportunity it presents, ”Seif said. “Moving forward to become the leader in investing in cryptocurrencies is a testament to Purpose’s goal of providing investors with alternative investment solutions that are not based on traditional benchmarks.” While the ETF has grown into a leading global investment vehicle, the Canadian ETF market has remained at the forefront of the industry. At the end of 2020, there were 794 listed ETFs that held nearly 250 billion dollars in AUM. To learn more, including a full list of TSX-listed ETFs, visit tmx.com . For Market Closures: Media can retrieve a feed from the TOC (Television Operations Center) for all market closing ceremonies. The stream is called TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Marketplace and sent live to the TOC. To retrieve the stream via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The Client Features video will start playing on the TMX Media Wall at approximately 3:59 p.m. ET and the markets will close with the sound of a siren at 4:00 p.m. ET. About TMX Group (TSX-X) TMX Group harnesses global markets and builds digital communities and analytical solutions that facilitate the financing, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. The main activities of TMX Group includeToronto Stock Exchange,TSX Venture Exchange,TSX alpha exchange,The Canadian Depository for Securities,Montreal Stock Exchange,Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, andTrayport which provide quote markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. The head office of TMX Group is Toronto and operates offices in North America (Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver and new York), as well as in the main international markets, in particular London and Singapore. For more information on TMX Group, visit our website atwww.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup. This is not and should not be construed as an invitation to purchase any securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. TMX Group and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any of the securities mentioned. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific titles. This press release is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied on for such advice. SOURCE TMX Group Limited For further information: Catherine Kee, Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, 416-814-8834, [email protected]







