PyroGenesis provides update on its NASDAQ listing application Toronto Stock Exchange: PYR

MONTREAL, February 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the “Company”, the Company or “PyroGenesis “), a company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets plasma atomized metal powders, waste plasma energy recovery systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to provide, following its press release dated February 2nd, 2021, an update on the Companys app to list its common stock (Shares) on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange (NASDAQ). NASDAQ is the second largest market capitalization in the world and is home to several of the best technology companies in the world.

The Company is pleased to announce that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently approved the listing of PyroGenesis shares in the United States. The only remaining request from the SEC, before making the company’s actions effective, is that upon final acceptance by NASDAQ, the company provides the SEC with at least 3 days notice of its intended listing date. .

With respect to the NASDAQ app, the Company is pleased to report that it believes it has answered all questions to the complete satisfaction of the exchange. The last item outstanding at this time, before final acceptance by NASDAQ, is that the company’s shares become eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC eligibility is required in order to create a transparent electronic trading process and thereby improve the liquidity of the company’s shares. This is currently in progress with DTC.

As previously stated, there will be no concurrent funding associated with this listing and there will also be no reverse stock split.

We are happy to be in the final moments before a NASDAQ listing, said MP Peter Pascali, CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis. We were extremely pleased with the increased visibility that our recent listing on Canada’s premier stock exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), has had. We anticipate that this move to NASDAQ will further increase awareness of PyroGenesis and its offerings, both within the financial community and among potential clients. Upon final NASDAQ approval, PyroGenesis’s board of directors will choose a listing date that will be most beneficial to the company while taking into account other events that take place.

Listing of Companys shares on NASDAQ remains subject to final NASDAQ approval and continued satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements. The Company is confident that it will receive permission to list its shares on NASDAQ in the first quarter of 2021. PyroGenesis will continue to list its shares on the TSX and would trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol PYR.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high technology company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company offers its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to clients in the defense, metallurgy, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing) and construction industries. ‘environment. With a team of engineers, scientists and experienced technicians working from its Montreal office and its 3800 m2 manufacturing plant, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by staying at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Companys core competencies enable PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, waste plasma processes, high temperature metallurgical processes and engineering services to the global market. PyroGenesis operations are ISO 9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “have l ‘intention’, ‘expect’, ‘pending’ and other similar expressions which constitute ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to our expectations regarding market acceptance of our products, our strategy for developing new products and improving the capabilities of existing products, our strategy in research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s pending filings with regulatory authorities. securities, which can be found at the following address: www.sedar.com, or to www.otcmarkets.com . Actual results, events and performance may differ significantly. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQB accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. .

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, IR / Comms. and strategic comics

Phone: (514) 937-0002, Email: [email protected]

RELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/