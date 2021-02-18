IBA Transparency Notification Brussels Stock Exchange: IBAB





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 18e, 2021, 7:30 p.m. Summary of notification IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it must issue a transparency notification, in accordance with article 14, al. 1 of the transparency law of May 2, 2007 relating to the disclosure of significant holdings, following the notification received on February 16, 2021. In its notification, BlackRock, Inc. notified that following an acquisition of voting rights, its total stake in IBA SA has risen above the 1% threshold. Content of the notification Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities with voting rights or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of securities with voting rights or voting rights Notification by: A parent company or a controlling person

A parent company or a controlling person Sureare subject to the notification obligation: BlackRock Inc., 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, USA

BlackRock (Netherlands) BV, Rembrandt Tower, 17e floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 161 Bay Street ,, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada

BlackRock Fund Advisors, 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, USA

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, United States

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, USA Date on which the threshold is crossed: 02/12/2021

02/12/2021 Threshold crossed (in%): 1%

1% Denominator: 38,254,747

38,254,747 Details notified:

Tab A Tab A Tab B Complete chain of controlled companies through which the operation is effectively owned BlackRock, Inc.

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings LP

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings LP

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings LP

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock (Netherlands) BV The disclosure requirement arose from the fact that the voting rights attached to the shares of BlackRock, Inc. exceeded 1%. For more information, please contact : IBA Valrie Van Impe

Paralegal

+32 10 203 180 [email protected] About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications) is a global medical technology company dedicated to providing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the global technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from large-scale universal proton therapy centers as well as compact one-room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Based in Belgium and employing around 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems all over the world. IBA is listed on the pan-European NYSE EURONEXT stock exchange (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

