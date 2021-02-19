The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,274.07, down 100.71 points.)

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down eight cents, or 0.32 percent, to $ 25 on 26.4 million shares.

The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Down 1.5 cents, or 4.69 percent, to 30.5 cents on 23.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down four cents, or 6.56 percent, to 57 cents on 13.1 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Down one cent, or 5.88 percent, to 16 cents on 12.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.65%, to $ 23.78 on 12.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 10.53%, to $ 4.62 on 11.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CTC.A). Down 19 cents to $ 175.78. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Announces the closure of all National Sports stores to reduce overlap in the company’s sporting goods assortment after an internal assessment. The decision to close all 18 retail stores in southern Ontario came as the company reported its fourth quarter earnings and revenue up significantly from a year ago. The company operates several brands, including Canadian Tire, Mark’s, SportChek, Atmosphere, Sports Experts and Pro Hockey Life. Across all of the company’s banners, consolidated comparable sales grew 9.5% in the fourth quarter, while e-commerce sales rose 142%, he said. Meanwhile, Canadian Tire said its net income attributable to shareholders was $ 488.8 million, up from $ 334.1 million in the fourth quarter a year earlier. Revenue was $ 4.87 billion, compared to $ 4.32 billion.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA). Down 16 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 13.05. Sienna Senior Living Inc. reports a net loss of $ 8.7 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31 as the company faces higher costs related to the pandemic. The company’s fourth-quarter net income was $ 9.8 million lower than a year earlier, with net operating expenses increasing 4.4% year over year. From March to December, Sienna, which operates long-term care homes and retirement homes with 10,000 residents on her properties, increased her workforce from 1,200 to more than 13,000 employees as she grappled with the pandemic, according to the company. Sienna’s revenue fell 0.2% to $ 168.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, in line with analysts’ forecast of $ 167.5 million.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Down 70 cents, or 2.6%, to $ 25.71. Supported by higher gold and copper prices and brimming with cash after realizing $ 1.5 billion in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets since 2019, Barrick Gold Corp. proposes to return US $ 750 million to its shareholders later this year. The Toronto-based miner said Thursday he would ask shareholders at its annual meeting in May to vote in favor of a one-time distribution of 42 cents per share. The payment would be made in three equal installments and would be in addition to the company’s regular dividend, he said. The miner’s updated gold production forecast for 2021 for a range of 4.4 million to 4.7 million ounces was slightly lower than previous expectations.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.B). Up 77 cents, or 2.9%, to $ 27.09. Teck Resources Ltd. Once again writes down part of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mine in northeastern Alberta, operated by partner Suncor Energy Inc. The Vancouver miner on Thursday reported a net loss of $ 464 million dollars in the fourth quarter, which includes a cash, pre-tax charge of $ 597 million to account for lower future expectations regarding crude bituminous oil prices from its 21.3% share in the project. The charge comes despite forecasts that average production at the oil sands mine will rise 25% while operating costs will drop 20% this year from 2020, Teck CEO Don Lindsay said during a conference call. Teck reported fourth quarter revenue of $ 2.56 billion, compared to $ 2.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX: NTR). Down 42 cents to $ 70.48. The CEO of Nutrien Ltd. said the fertilizer company will continue to grow organically as well as through acquisitions as it increases its dividend and launches a new share buyback program. The Saskatoon-based company is poised to follow a continued recovery in agriculture in 2021, which will be marked by higher fertilizer prices and volumes as well as the implementation of new technologies and products. for its agricultural customers around the world, said Chuck Magro. The company, which publishes reports in US dollars, reported net income of US $ 316 million or 55 cents per share on fourth-quarter sales of $ 4.05 billion, compared to a loss of $ 48 million or eight cents on sales of $ 3.46 billion in the same period. one year ago. The company’s quarterly dividend is increased for the third time in three years to 46 cents per share, or a penny, and it plans to repurchase up to five percent of its shares over the next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 18, 2021.

The canadian press