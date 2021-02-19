Yellen says tax hike would pay for part of Biden’s infrastructure plan





FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen speaks as Biden announces nominees and nominees for her economic policy team at her transitional headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. December 1, 2020. REUTERS / Leah Millis WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said tax hikes would be needed to pay for at least part of a large infrastructure, climate and education investment program that President Joe Biden plans to introduce later this year. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC, said details were still being worked out on the clean energy and infrastructure package, which would come on top of a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that is currently under development at Congress. She said this would include investments in clean energy to fight climate change and investments in education and training to boost the skill levels of American workers and boost the competitiveness of the United States. Certainly part of the package, the parts that are permanent, will be paid so as not to increase long-term deficits, but were still working on the details of the package. The infrastructure, climate and education plan will likely be proposed later this year and would involve spending over a number of years, and likely tax increases to pay for at least part of it would likely be. gradually gradually progressive. Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package aims to ensure growth is strong enough to return to full employment faster than recent baseline estimates from the Congressional Budget Office, which predicted earlier this month – ci that on the basis of the laws achieve pre-pandemic employment levels. With Biden’s stimulus package and good progress on vaccines to beat the pandemic, I think we could be back to full employment next year, she said. Yellen downplayed the potential inflation risk from billions of dollars in new stimulus and infrastructure spending, saying inflation has been low for a decade and that the Federal Reserve has tools to deal with it. The greatest risk is that of scarring and people with this pandemic are permanently straining their lives and livelihoods, if no further help is provided, she said. Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora Ellis

