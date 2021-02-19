New EDD chief talks about California unemployment fraud challenge





The new head of the California Department of Employment Development said Thursday she was trying to balance the fight against fraud with providing benefits to people who need them.

“My priority is to get unemployment benefits into the hands of qualifying Californians as quickly as possible and to stop fraud before it enters the system,” Rita Saenz said on a conference call with journalists.

The agency grappled with the two during an extraordinary unemployment surge caused by the pandemic. Officials admit that EDD paid at least $ 11 billion to crooks, including inmates and organized criminals, a figure that could reach $ 30 billion. At the same time, millions of legitimate claimants say they waited months to receive benefits and spent hundreds of frustrating hours trying to contact EDD. Saenz took over as CEO of EDD at the end of December for a salary of $ 204,864. Former director Sharon Hilliard has resigned after spending 37 years at EDD – but less than a year at the helm. The California State Auditor, a task force appointed by Governor Newsom and state lawmakers all say the agency is in urgent need of reform. Saenz said she has strategies in place to achieve this. Among the changes she cited: the agency is now hiring 900 new call center employees to handle the millions of calls it receives. He hired the consulting firm Accenture to analyze its fraud prevention. It stopped using Social Security numbers on two high-volume forms, after the state’s auditor warned it left applicants vulnerable to identity theft. It plans to improve the way it displays information about a massive backlog of claims in the system for more than 21 days. It coordinates with federal and other state authorities to identify and stop fraud. Still, Saenz and spokesperson Loree Levy struggled to answer some pointed questions during the call. For example, they were unable to provide details of the income of private contractors hired by EDD, such as Bank of America, which administers the debit cards used for the benefits. Some questions had answers, but those that may not comfort those struggling for benefit. EDD froze 1.4 million accounts in December for fear of fraud. These people are notified that they need to confirm their identity, although many of those notified did not open the emails. Almost 400,000 requests have been validated and paid. But those who have not validated their identity this week risk being disqualified. They have the right to appeal, but this process takes months. Even those who have managed to prove their identity through ID.me, an external vendor that EDD started using late last year for verifications, may still have to wait as the agency has to review other forms of eligibility, Levy said. The agency will have to open new accounts for providers who had already exhausted their benefits before the December 26 deadline. He said about 185,000 people fell into this category. He had previously said that due to scheduling issues, they would have to wait until early March to start claiming extended federal benefits, which means they will have a two and a half month gap in that income. The wave of identity theft fraud is affecting a different group than the unemployed. People now receive a federal tax form, Form 1099-G, from EDD for their 2020 taxes. The state does not tax unemployment benefits, but the IRS does. Californians whose identity has been stolen can receive the form even if they have not received any benefits. The agency has a online information center help. Saenz said she has compassion for the many Californians who are desperate for benefits. “We intend that this will never happen again,” she said, presumably referring to the agency’s inability to handle a huge increase in claims. “Decisions were made at times with the best information the ministry had. We brought in people to make sure we do a much better job in the future. The people who suffer are our neighbors and friends. We don’t want them to suffer. Carolyn Said is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @csaid







