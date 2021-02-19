Financial statements Landsvirkjuns Icelandic Stock Exchange: LAND





Results reflect the global pandemic Key figures from the consolidated accounts Profit before unrealized financial items was $ 138.7 million from $ 176.0 million in the previous year and decreased by 21.2% between years.

Profit for the year was $ 78.6 million, but $ 114.9 million the year before.

Operating revenue was $ 453.5 million, and decreased $ 56.1 million (11.0%) from the previous year.

Net debt decreases by $ 15.7 between years and stands at $ 1,675.8 at the end of the year. Interest expense decreases by $ 11.9 million between years.

Cash flow from operating activities was $ 234.1 million, a decrease of 20.9% from the previous year. Hrur Arnarson, CEO: Landsvirkjuns operations and results were inevitably affected by the pandemic in 2020, which had a substantial effect on the economy in Iceland and the rest of the world. Many of our customers have reduced their manufacturing output due to lower product demand and prices. There was also a sharp drop in prices in the energy markets, although this was reversed at the end of the year. Some of Landsvirkjuns’ energy contracts are linked to the price of aluminum and the price of electricity on the Nord Pool market. The year 2021 begins and prices on the aluminum and Nord Pool markets increase between the years. There was a positive development earlier this week when Landsvirkjun signed an addendum to its current power purchase agreement with its longest-running customer, Rio Tinto Iceland Ltd., which strengthens the operations of the aluminum smelter. over the next few years and ensures the predictability of Landsvirkjuns income streams. . Landsvirkjun is a pillar of the Icelandic economy. We have a great responsibility and that is why we have worked hard to improve the debt position of the company over the past decade. Thanks to this work, we can now support our customers by offering them a temporary discount on energy prices and participate in the economic recovery by launching various construction, maintenance and research and development projects on a national scale. Earnings before unrealized financial items, which is the measure that best reflects the core business of the business, declined 21% between years. The most significant effects of this decline are due to reduced energy sales, special conditions for our customers and the link between aluminum and Nord Pool prices and our energy prices. Operating revenues decreased 11% and cash flow from operating activities decreased 21%. However, it was positive to see that we were able to continue to reduce net debt at the same time. The company’s operations went smoothly despite this external turbulence. Power plant operations were good. Our customers are increasing their productions despite the current economic difficulties and Landsvirkjun sees various future opportunities, for example in the production of green hydrogen, environmentally friendly industrial parks and other green innovations like the Orkdea project in the south of the ‘Iceland, Blmi in the Westfjords and EIMUR in the North of Iceland. The future looks bright despite the current difficulties. LV 2020 Financial Statements

Press release

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos