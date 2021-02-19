Maryland plans to build new American Legion Bridge and toll lanes on I-270 – NBC4 Washington





Maryland is advancing plans to build a new American Legion Bridge and express toll lanes along the Interstate 270 corridor. Before the pandemic, the bridge was well known to be the worst traffic bottleneck in the region, but the new bridge would feature two new toll lanes in each direction so drivers could pay to bypass traffic. Download our NBC Washington app to ios or Android to receive alerts for the latest local news and weather. This is a really important step, and we still have a lot of collaboration and work ahead of us. Were completely committed to this. Trying to focus on a good partner and looking for a diverse proposal was of crucial importance because we received this information, said Maryland Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. The new bridge would also include new spaces for cyclists and pedestrians so they can cross without a car. A group of contractors known as Accelerate Maryland Partners were selected by the state to design and build the project. The group includes the company Transurban, which currently operates expressways in Virginia. The project did not come without controversy: what it is unclear is whether the Beltway should be widened and houses or businesses lost. Tom Hucker, a member of the Montgomery County Council, has been working to slow the project down, saying it will not benefit the freeway. They came up with an ’80s-style freeway widening solution and not much else, and that’s not the world we live in anymore, Hucker said. The Marylands Board of Public Works has yet to approve the selection of the contractor. Construction could begin first with a new American Legion Bridge at the end of next year if all goes according to the states plan.







