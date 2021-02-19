Boil water in Corpus Christi

City manager Peter Zanoni said the low water pressure was not due to a major water pipe break, but several pipe breaks in homes and shops.

CHRISTI CORPUS, Texas Thursday, 6 p.m.

Electricity is a big problem, water continues to be so. We know many of you in the viewing area are either not functioning or are on low pressure.

According to the city of Corpus Christi, crews worked overnight until early this morning to find the water line rupture, performing isolated pressure tests throughout the city.

The good news is that city manager Peter Zanoni said the low water pressure causing water to boil throughout the city was not due to a major water pipe rupture, but rather to several ruptured pipes in homes and shops.

Zanoni said we could get back to normal this weekend.

“Test samples tomorrow first, and that will start the 6-hour period,” Zanoni said. “We have to let the water stabilize to see if there is any growth in their culture. See if there is bacterial growth so that day can start as early as tomorrow. We could see ourselves out of the situation. boiling. by this weekend. We’re hopeful. “

The city of Corpus Christi has still not located a large water main rupture that is causing problems throughout the city.

For a third day, city water crews worked overnight and throughout the morning to try to find the leak. Isolated pressure tests were also carried out across the city.

These efforts have yet to reveal a major water pipe rupture, the city said. The crews will continue to perform tests throughout the day to verify that the sector is performing and stable.

All of the major Texas metro water utilities face the same water challenges in the same way. The loss of water in our city and Texas water distribution systems is the result of the cascading impacts of extreme weather conditions, according to a statewide conference call by Texas American Water Works.

Early this morning, water utility personnel began to steadily increase the flow of water through our water distribution system so that recovery efforts could begin.

The city asks customers to conserve water when and where they can. This will be important to restore the water system.

Repairing any water line break due to extreme weather conditions or reporting a water break from a neighbor are great ways to help save water use, the said. city.

The City remains under a boil water advisory.

The city’s customer call center has extended its operation to 24 hours a day. Residents can call 361-826-CITY (2489).

The City of Corpus Christi is still looking for a large water main rupture causing water problems in Corpus Christi. After executing numerous shots to determine the location of the main compromise, crews began performing isolated pressure tests on Wednesday evening.

Overnight, city crews began systematically moving around the city to determine the location of the compromised water pipe.

Water customers experience intermittent and disruptive water service as crews work from the northwest corner of town to the west.

Updates will be posted here as they become available.

On Wednesday, the crews believed they knew the break area in the Flour Bluff area.

The Corpus Christi US Coast Guard assisted in the search for the broken line. A crew aboard an MH-65 Dauphin helicopter traveled nearly 100 miles of pipeline from Calallen to Padre Island.

“As members of the Coast Guard, we pride ourselves on having the ability to work together with our local community leaders to achieve a common goal,” said Lt. Loren Sancineto, Area Aircraft Commander and Air Station of Corpus Christi. “These partnerships are essential during natural disasters and we look forward to continuing to support the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas.”

In the field, we found a city water crew on Yorktown. It was just one of the many places that were checked to find the source of the break and the crews that were constantly on the move.

To determine if any of the three main pipes had been compromised, water services were temporarily suspended for residents of the cliff. It was just another headache that residents had to endure as people tried to cope with little or no running water, no electricity, and in some cases no heating.

“They’re trying to warm up, to keep warm, they’re trying to cook,” Robert Morales said of South Texas Propane.

South Texas Propane is located just past Funtrackers along SPID at Flour Bluff and has seen an endless line of vehicles.

“It’s been at least 100 percent more business over the past three days than I’ve ever seen in my life here,” Morales said.

Chris Russell of South Texas Propane wants people to know they are open for business and have promised to work until the last vehicle stops while they have the supply.

“A very dedicated staff that I got here; they understand the circumstances; they understand what is important right now, and the important thing right now is to make sure that those elderly or people who have no heating , people without power and stuff like that, it’s a little sacrifice, ”Russell said.

In the meantime, the city is encouraging all water customers to save water as crews begin to perform isolated pressure tests overnight.

Residents who have concerns can contact our customer call center at (361) 826-CITY (2489), please note that call volume is high, wait times may be longer than normal .

City officials said they are also planning to install bottled water distribution points in the city. 3News will keep you posted as more details on these distribution points become available.

In the meantime, the City has responded to rumors circulating on social media that the City plans to shut off water to all residents. They took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to say that is NOT the case.

RELATED: 24 Hour Emergency Shelter, Corpus Christi Warming Centers

RELATED: LIST: School Closures in Coastal Bend Due to Bad Weather

RUMOR CONTROL: The city of Corpus Christi is not shutting off the water supply. Please continue to follow us on social media and on https://t.co/i10DjOHJwP for updates regarding recent boiling water and more. #cctxwater – City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) February 16, 2021

The City issued the following press release just before the start of the press conference:

“The city of Corpus Christis water distribution system is affected by a major water line rupture resulting in low water pressure or no water service at customs. This affects all customers. of Corpus Christi except those on Padre Island as these customers are on a different water line pressure plane that is not affected by this event. Power loss throughout town further complicates identification, repairs and restoration.

Due to the low water pressures, the city must implement an immediate boil water order, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. All water customers are advised to boil their water before consumption. The elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should in particular follow the order.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before it is used for drinking water or for human consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, individuals can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another source suitable for drinking water or for human consumption. The city’s emergency operations center is contacting grocers and other retailers to advise them of the need for more bottled water for the Corpus Christi area.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City of Corpus Christi will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or for human consumption and will cancel the boil order of the water.

If you have any questions about this, you can contact the Corpus Christi City Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). The City of Corpus Christi is issuing this boil water advisory as a precautionary measure as we work to restore conditions after a severe winter. “

3News will keep you posted as more details become available.