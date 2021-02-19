Stock futures rise slightly after Yellen pushes for more stimulus

Stock futures were slightly higher early on Friday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a major Covid relief program was needed for a full recovery in the United States.

Yellen told CNBC on Thursday after the bell that more stimulus was needed even as some economic data suggested a quick rebound. She added that a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus deal could help the United States return to full employment within a year.

“We think it’s very important to have a big package [that] responds to the pain this has caused 15 million Americans on their rent, 24 million adults and 12 million children who do not have enough to eat, small businesses fail, ”Yellen told Sara Eisen of CNBC during an interview with “Closing Bell”.

“I think the price of doing too little is much higher than the cost of doing something big. We believe the benefits will far outweigh the costs in the long run,” she added.

The stock market rally to record highs came to a standstill this week as fears of rising rates and inflation crept in. The S&P 500 fell for a third straight day Thursday after a worse-than-expected reading on jobless claims and weak forecasts from Walmart. The 10-year Treasury yield this week hit its highest level in nearly a year, although Friday was still just 1.30%.

Yellen said she didn’t think inflation should be the biggest concern.

“Inflation has been very low for over a decade, and you know it’s a risk, but it’s a risk that the Federal Reserve and others have the tools to deal with,” he said. she declared. “The greatest risk is to scarring people, of seeing this pandemic wreak lifelong havoc on their lives and their livelihoods.”

Many on Wall Street agree with Yellen that a significant stimulus is needed and that this package, along with a smooth economic reopening this year, will cause the market rally to continue.