Consumer Advocate: Watch for Medicare and ACA Scams During Special Enrollment Period | Business

In an effort to help many Americans left unemployed and uninsured during the pandemic, the US Department of Health and Human Services has reopened. Healthcare.gov for a special registration period from February 15 to May 15. Unfortunately, crooks will take this additional listing as an opportunity to do what they do best – rip off unsuspecting victims.
Fraudsters are known to have used new government initiatives to confuse and mislead consumers. During the fall open registration period, BBB.org/ScamTracker has received numerous reports from scammers claiming to be a government official helping consumers navigate their Medicare or Affordable Care Act coverage.
Victims say they received phone calls from a health care benefits advocate to help them choose a better plan than the one they are currently using. Once scammers grab consumers’ attention with the allure of health savings, they will start looking for personal information such as a Medicare ID number or Social Security number. Unfortunately, this scam usually leads to identity fraud.
Another version of this scam involves crooks trying to scare victims into claiming that their current healthcare plan will be abandoned if they don’t re-enroll immediately. This scam most likely ends in identity fraud.
Choosing a health insurance plan can be difficult and complex. BBB encourages consumers to be on the lookout for similar scams during the new open registration period. Healthcare.gov provides legitimate information to help you decide which plan is right for you.
Use BBB tips to spot and avoid this popular healthcare scam:
Beware of anyone who contacts you in an unsolicited manner. People representing Medicare or ACA plans do not contact you by phone, email, or in person, unless you are already enrolled. Pay special attention to threatening calls that require quick action or immediate payment. Hang them up if they become harassing in any way. Don’t let them get the best of you. They are the pros at what to say to rip you off.
Protect your government issued numbers. Never give out your Medicare ID number, Social Security number, health plan information, or banking information to someone you don’t know. Never. This information in the hands of the wrong person can cause you more distress.
• Hang up and go to official websites. You can enroll or re-enroll in Medicare atMedicare.govor in a market health plan atHealthcare.gov.
Beware of dishonest brokers who offer free health exams, some brokers offer this to weed out less healthy people. This is called cherry picking and is against Medicare rules.
Refuse promotional gifts in exchange for personal information. Maintain a healthy level of skepticism whenever a broker gives you free giveaways, health checkups, or other specials. Never sign up with a broker who gives you an expensive signup gift in exchange for providing your Medicare ID number or other personally identifiable information.
If you spot a scam, whether or not you’ve lost money, report it to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTrackerand the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
Marjorie Stephens is President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana. Contact the BBB at 800-552-4631 or visit www.bbb.org.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit