



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (Falcon, Company) Grant of stock options February 19, 2021 – Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that on February 18, 2021, it granted incentive stock options (Options) to purchase a total of 38 million common shares of Falcon from a number of beneficiaries, including directors and officers under the stock option plan approved at the annual meeting of shareholders of Falcons held on December 10, 2020. The options were granted at an exercise price of 0.08 GBP (equivalent to 0.14 USD) and 0.12 GBP (equivalent to 0.21 USD) respectively, details are included in the table below: Last name Number of

Options granted at 0.08 GBP Number of

Options granted at 0.12 GBP Total number of options

detained after grant JoAchim Conrad Non-Executive Chairman 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Philip OQuigley CEO 10,000,000 10,000,000 20,000,000 Anne Flynn CFO 5,000,000 – 11,000,000 Daryl Gilbert Non-Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Gregory Smith Non-Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 Maxim Mayorets Non-Executive Director 1,000,000 1,000,000 2,000,000 The remaining 5,000,000 options were granted to a Falcon consultant and a non-executive director of Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited, 2,500,000 at an exercise price of £ 0.08 and an additional 2,500,000 at a price exercise of 0.12 GBP. All options granted have a vesting schedule allowing the immediate vesting of one third of the options with an additional vesting third on each subsequent anniversary until the options are fully vested on February 18, 2023. The options have an expiration date of February 17, 2026. Following this grant, there are 44,000,000 options outstanding, representing 4.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Falcon. Ends. CONTACT DETAILS: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O’Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, Chief Financial Officer +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771 About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio concentrated in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is a company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. For more information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., please visit www.falconoilandgas.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements unless and until applicable securities laws. Falcon demand it. Additional information identifying the risks and uncertainties is contained in documents filed by Falcons with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which documents are available at www.sedar.com. Administrator / PDMR Shareholding 1 Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Last name JoAchim Conrad 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status Non-executive chairman b) Initial notification / modification Initial notification 3 Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller a) Last name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options relating to the Company’s common shares OBJECTIVE: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options vs) Price (s) and volume (s) Prices) Volume (s) 0.08 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company 0.12 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company re) Aggregate information N / A e) Date of transaction February 18, 2021 F) Place of transaction Outside of an exchange 1 Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Last name Philip OQuigley 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status CEO b) Initial notification / modification Initial notification 3 Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller a) Last name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options relating to the Company’s common shares OBJECTIVE: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options vs) Price (s) and volume (s) Prices) Volume (s) 0.08 GBP Options to purchase a total of 10,000,000 common shares of the company 0.12 GBP Options to purchase a total of 10,000,000 common shares of the company re) Aggregate information N / A e) Date of transaction February 18, 2021 F) Place of transaction Outside of an exchange 1 Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Last name Anne Flynn 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status CFO b) Initial notification / modification Initial notification 3 Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller a) Last name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options relating to the Company’s common shares OBJECTIVE: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options vs) Price (s) and volume (s) Prices) Volume (s) 0.08 GBP Options to purchase a total of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company re) Aggregate information N / A e) Date of transaction February 18, 2021 F) Place of transaction Outside of an exchange 1 Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Last name Daryl gilbert 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status Non-executive director b) Initial notification / modification Initial notification 3 Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller a) Last name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options relating to the Company’s common shares OBJECTIVE: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options vs) Price (s) and volume (s) Prices) Volume (s) 0.08 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company 0.12 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company re) Aggregate information N / A e) Date of transaction February 18, 2021 F) Place of transaction Outside of an exchange 1 Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Last name Gregory smith 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status Non-executive director b) Initial notification / modification Initial notification 3 Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller a) Last name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options relating to the Company’s common shares OBJECTIVE: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options vs) Price (s) and volume (s) Prices) Volume (s) 0.08 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company 0.12 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company re) Aggregate information N / A e) Date of transaction February 18, 2021 F) Place of transaction Outside of an exchange 1 Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Last name Maxim Mayorets 2 Reason for notification a) Position / Status Non-executive director b) Initial notification / modification Initial notification 3 Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller a) Last name Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. b) LEI 213800KQY87Z1KNPIM76 4 Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Options relating to the Company’s common shares OBJECTIVE: FOG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options vs) Price (s) and volume (s) Prices) Volume (s) 0.08 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company 0.12 GBP Options relating to the purchase of a total of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company re) Aggregate information N / A e) Date of transaction February 18, 2021 F) Place of transaction Outside of an exchange

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos