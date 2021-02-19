Connect with us

Business

Complacent stock investors underestimate danger of sharp decline in US dollar, warns veteran currency watcher

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


A weaker U.S. dollar may be a consensus call for 2021, but many investors are underestimating how steep the currency’s fall could be, longtime currency manager Ulf Lindahl has warned.

In fact, the next four weeks could turn out to be ugly in all markets, with potential for weakness in foreign and U.S. stocks as well as bonds, said Lindahl, who founded Currency Research Associates last year after four decades at currency manager AG Bisset, in an interview. .

In a research note earlier this week, Lindahl argued that, since the value of the dollar is the most important price in the world, a sharp drop over the next six months could have ramifications for investors and businesses in the world. whole world. The next four weeks will be dangerous for those who are dollar long as the odds are high it will accelerate on the downside, he wrote.

Lindahl was looking for a massive sell-off in the dollar this year, which could see the euro EURUSD,
+ 0.12%
run to $ 1.50, a level last seen in 2009. This would mark a rally of around 22% for the split currency against the dollar, which is now trading north of $ 1.21. Investors underestimate how sharply the dollar can move in the first phase of what he has identified as a 15-year cycle, Lindahl said (see chart below).

Currency Research Associates

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,
-0.22%,
a measure of the currency against a basket of six big rivals, is down 0.4% so far in February after a January rebound and remains down more than 12% from its early high 2020 during the financial crisis brought on by the initial pandemic lockdowns.

Major US stock indexes posted mixed performance on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.20%
on track for a 0.5% weekly gain as it pushed further into record territory, while the S&P 500 SPX,
-0.02%
was 0.4% and the highly technological Nasdaq Composite COMP
+ 0.16%
was on the verge of a drop of more than 1%.

Lindahl sees pressure on the dollar as foreign government bond yields rise, pushing interest rates down to negative. Yields on US Treasuries will find it difficult to avoid upward pressure, especially as the US government tries to cover a growing budget deficit.

At the same time, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens insists the need to fix exchange rates through the market is a sign that the United States will not seek to intervene as the dollar collapses, he said. declared. And the Federal Reserve, determined to let inflation exceed its target before acting, means it will not respond by tightening monetary policy.

And while the European Central Bank has grumbled about the dollar’s weakness and has been uncomfortable with the euro’s large gains, it is unlikely to take action in an international context of crisis. increasingly eager to reduce the role of the US currency in the global financial system, he said.

A sharp drop in the dollar, meanwhile, could be extremely painful for non-U.S. Pension fund managers, dealing with capital losses on bond yields and bond prices moving in opposite directions and foreign exchange losses on US stock positions, he said, noting that much of the current generation of European fund managers have never experienced a sustained selloff in the dollar.

In addition, the rise in bond yields will make it difficult to justify strained valuations.

And that means tough times for tech stocks and more dynamic stocks. Lindahl said it called for a rotation of tech stocks to other areas like energy, with a weaker dollar accompanying a commodities boom. Internationally, the more you can buy stocks outside of the United States, the better off you are, he said, while in bonds investors should be in cash or very short-term securities at abroad, the balance being in precious metals.

US stocks are expected to suffer as domestic investors increase allocations of foreign stocks and foreign investors reduce US allocations.

Lindahl said the biggest risk to his scenario would be a surge in inflation, say at a pace of more than 5%, as that tends to boost stocks because they are real assets. Such a development remains unlikely, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: