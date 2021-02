PA Botanical Garden to Expand, Add Plants and Buildings on 17 Acres

Click here for updates on this story KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPMT) – Longwood Gardens yesterday announced plans to expand, saying 17 acres of plants and buildings will be added. According to the press release, the project is “radical, but deeply sensitive” for those involved, and has been called “the most ambitious revitalization in a century of the Americas’ largest horticultural showcase.” The project is called “Longwood Reimagined: A New Garden Experience”. The project will start on March 1 and there are plans to expand the public spaces of the central land while connecting them from east to west. The botanical garden is in partnership with West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture and WEISS / MANFREDI Architecture / Landscape / Urbanism, who begin planning for expansion in 2010. The project will be managed by Bancroft Construction Company. “In keeping with Longwood’s tradition of blending fountain gardens and horticultural displays, the centerpiece and greatest unique element of ‘Longwood Reimagined’ is the creation of a new 32,000 square foot greenhouse,” the release said. . Gardens and swimming pools will also be featured everywhere. The new design is inspired by “the wild and cultivated landscapes of the Mediterranean” and will feature plants such as “aloe, laurel, blue flower and Greek horehound”. To make room for the new additions, the Cascade Garden in Longwood will be relocated to a new 3,800 square foot greenhouse. Other new elements that will be added are an outdoor bonsai courtyard, a new teaching and administration building, a new public restaurant and a private event space, and the water lily courtyard will be renewed. A new south terrace and a south promenade will also be added. The project would cost $ 250 million. Throughout construction, which the garden hopes to be completed in October, the infamous conservatory will remain open, but the orchid and banana houses will close and reopen for the Longwoods 2021 year-end holiday display. Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo in the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you cannot use it on any platform.







