Now that is HUGE! Huuuge Games Breaks Records With Warsaw Stock Exchange IPO The First News





The company, which has 10 offices in eight countries around the world, achieved the largest IPO of games in Polish history and the largest IPO of mobile games in European history today.

Huuuge

Warsaws Huuuge Games made history after making the largest IPO in Polish history the largest mobile games IPO in European history. Debuting on the Warsaw Stock Exchange today, the company which has 10 offices in eight countries around the world, a price of PLN 50 valued the company at PLN 1.6 billion with all shares being taken over by investors before today’s float on the Warsaw. Stock Exchange. GiedaPapierwWartociowych in Warsaw / YouTube A price of PLN 50 valued the company at PLN 1.6 billion, with all shares taken over by investors before today’s float, which was held online. GPW.pl The company’s games are played in 195 countries around the world with over 5 million monthly active users and over 200 million player interactions in their portfolio. Free games they produce include Huuuge Casino, Billionaire Casino, Stars Slots, Traffic Puzzle, Trolls Pop, and Coffee Break Games: Chess, Checkers, Solitaire, and Dominos. Founder and CEO Anton Gaufn said: The IPO we announced today is a milestone for the company.Anton Gauffin / LinkedIn Founded in 2014, Huuuge Games has quickly grown into one of the world’s leading mobile game companies. Founder and CEO Anton Gaufna said: The IPO we announced today is an important milestone in the business that transforms Huuuge and supports our strategy, giving us additional resources and a willingness to move forward with its implementation. works as consolidation increases in our industry and there is an opportunity to dramatically accelerate our growth by welcoming the best game creators and developers from around the world to partner with Huuuge.







