Utah Auto Insurance Laws | The bank rate

Utah auto insurance laws require all drivers in the state to have a minimum liability coverage of 25/65/15. Because Utah is one of the 12 no-fault states in the United States, drivers must also purchase at least $ 3,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP).

Failure to have at least the minimum amount of coverage in Utah may result in penalties. Equally important, however, is the fact that this minimum coverage may in some cases not be enough to fully cover you in the event of a serious accident. Increased liability coverage, along with optional insurance such as collision and comprehensive, are important parts of a strong and effective insurance policy in Utah.

Finding the best auto insurance in Utah isn’t difficult and doesn’t have to cost a lot. The average cost of a minimum coverage policy in Utah is $ 483, which is lower than the national average of $ 563. Comprehensive coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage, can be found in Utah for an average of $ 1,290, while the national average is $ 1,738.

Auto Insurance Laws in Utah

Auto insurance requirements in Utah include 25/65/15 liability coverage. Here is a breakdown of what is required:

$ 25,000 civil liability for bodily injury: this means that if you have minimum coverage, your insurer will pay up to $ 25,000 for injuries sustained by a single person in the other car in a at-fault accident.

this means that if you have minimum coverage, your insurer will pay up to $ 25,000 for injuries sustained by a single person in the other car in a at-fault accident. $ 65,000 in total bodily injury: This indicates that your insurer will pay up to $ 65,000 in total for all injuries in a single accident, if more than one person is injured.

This indicates that your insurer will pay up to $ 65,000 in total for all injuries in a single accident, if more than one person is injured. Liability for property damage of $ 15,000: Your insurer will pay a maximum of $ 15,000 for the repair or replacement of the other driver’s car, or for any other property you damage, such as a fence or a light pole.

Your insurer will pay a maximum of $ 15,000 for the repair or replacement of the other driver’s car, or for any other property you damage, such as a fence or a light pole. $ 3,000 Personal Injury Protection (PIP): PIP pays for you the costs of hospitalization, rehabilitation, lost wages or other accident-related losses as a result of an accident, no matter who is at fault. It can also be used to pay for funeral expenses.

Liability Insurance in Utah

Your mandatory minimum auto insurance in Utah primarily pays for expenses incurred by the other driver in an accident, as well as a minimum amount of PIP for your own medical expenses. However, this may not be adequate coverage in the event of an accident.

Take, for example, an accident that causes internal injuries to the driver of the other car, resulting in the need for surgery and an extended hospital stay. If you have minimum BI coverage of $ 25,000 for a single person, you may find that your insurance payment quickly runs out on hospital bills.

Likewise, if you were in an accident that totaled another driver’s older Lexus, the minimum PD coverage of $ 15,000 wouldn’t go far. In general, it’s a good idea to buy as much coverage as you can afford – say, 100/300/50 – in order to be better prepared for the unforeseen and unwanted costs of an accident.

Is Utah a Flawless State?

Utah is one of 12 no-fault states in the United States. No-fault laws are designed to prevent people from suing after an accident unless there is a real need to recoup the losses. In a no-fault state like Utah, you will file your claim with your own company, whoever was responsible for an accident, where it can be quickly paid.

No-fault states require the purchase of personal injury protection coverage, sometimes called no-fault insurance. PIP covers your medical expenses, lost wages, funeral expenses and other costs associated with an accident.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Utah

A person who is convicted by a court of having failed to insure a vehicle risks suspension of its registration. Fines range from $ 400 for a first offense to $ 1,000 for subsequent offenses within three years. They can also lose their license.

To reinstate registration following suspension, a driver will need to present an SR-22 certificate or other proof of insurance and pay a reinstatement fee of $ 100.

Additional Auto Insurance Coverage Options in Utah

In addition to the required liability and PIP coverage, Utah’s insurance laws allow drivers to purchase other types of auto insurance to provide more comprehensive coverage. Common insurance options include the following:

Collision: This common type of insurance will pay for damage to your own car in the event of an accident. If you have a car loan or are leasing your vehicle, this may be necessary. There is a deductible, which typically ranges from $ 250 to $ 2,000.

This common type of insurance will pay for damage to your own car in the event of an accident. If you have a car loan or are leasing your vehicle, this may be necessary. There is a deductible, which typically ranges from $ 250 to $ 2,000. Full: Often combined with a collision, this type of coverage pays for accidents unrelated to an accident, such as theft, vandalism, or a natural disaster (for example, if a tree falls on your car). It also has a franchise.

Often combined with a collision, this type of coverage pays for accidents unrelated to an accident, such as theft, vandalism, or a natural disaster (for example, if a tree falls on your car). It also has a franchise. Uninsured / underinsured motorist: 6.8% of Utah drivers are on the road illegally without insurance coverage. If you are involved in an accident with any of them, this type of insurance will pay for the costs associated with the accident.

6.8% of Utah drivers are on the road illegally without insurance coverage. If you are involved in an accident with any of them, this type of insurance will pay for the costs associated with the accident. Gap Coverage: If your car is totaled, you will receive payment from your insurer (if you have collision insurance) for the depreciated value of the car. If you owe more than that on a car loan, this optional coverage will bridge the gap between what you owe and what you’ve been paid.

If your car is totaled, you will receive payment from your insurer (if you have collision insurance) for the depreciated value of the car. If you owe more than that on a car loan, this optional coverage will bridge the gap between what you owe and what you’ve been paid. Rental reimbursement: This will pay for the use of a rental car if your car is being repaired as a result of an accident.

This will pay for the use of a rental car if your car is being repaired as a result of an accident. Replacement of a new car: Rather than receiving a check for the depreciated value of your most recent car following an accident, this coverage will allow you to purchase a new car of the same make and model.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best auto insurance company in Utah?

There are a number of insurers that write good, solid policies for Utah drivers. To find the one that’s right for you, we recommend that you begin your search with the best auto insurance companies in Bankrate Utah. All of the companies on our list offer superior service and comprehensive policy options at competitive prices.

What is the cheapest auto insurance in Utah?

There isn’t one company that is always the cheapest for everyone. Your premium rate is determined by a number of factors, including the make and model of your car, your credit rating, and even your marital status. However, our list of the cheapest auto insurance in Utah 2021 is a good place to start your search for an inexpensive policy.

Is Utah’s Minimum Auto Insurance Sufficient To Be Properly Covered?

This may not be the case if you were in a serious accident with serious injury and property damage. Unless you have collision and comprehensive insurance, which is optional in Utah, you may also have to pay out of pocket if your own car is totaled or damaged in an accident. If you can afford it, consider purchasing an additional liability like 100/300/50 Collision and Full.