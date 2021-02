Capital Power Announces Appointment of Board of Directors Toronto Stock Exchange: CPX

EDMONTON, Alta., February 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Donald Lowry, Chairman of the Board of Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Barry Perry to the Companys Board of administration from March 1, 2021. Mr. Perry will stand for election at the next annual meeting of shareholders of Capital Powers on April 29, 2021. As of the date of this press release, the board of directors of Capital Powers consists of 9 directors, 8 of whom are independent. Mr. Perry is the former President and CEO of Fortis Inc. (Fortis) and has over 30 years of experience in utilities, papermaking and petroleum refining. He spent the last 20 years of his career at Fortis, where he also served as Vice President of Finance and CFO from 2004 to 2014. He led Fortis through a period of significant transformational growth that created a leading and well-respected North American electric utility. . Mr. Perry holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Memorial University and is a member of the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador. On behalf of the board, I welcome Barry, said Donald Lowry. His deep expertise in the energy and energy sector, his strategic and innovative approach and his experience on ESG issues, including his efforts to champion diversity and inclusion, will be invaluable to Capital Power as we let’s pursue our vision. We look forward to working with Barry and his contributions to the Council table. About Capital Power Capital Power is a growth-oriented, sustainable energy-focused North American wholesale power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high quality utility scale production facilities that include renewable and thermal energy. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and use to reduce carbon impacts and we have made a commitment to stop using coal by 2023. Capital Power has over 6,500 megawatts (MW) of capacity. power generation at 28 facilities in North America, of which approximately 425 MW is owned. renewable generation capacity and 560 MW of additional combined cycle natural gas capacity, from the restart of Genesee 1 and 2, under advanced development in Alberta and North Carolina. For more information please contact : Media relations:

Katherine Perron

(780) 392-5335

[email protected]om Investor Relations:

Randy Mah

(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll free)

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos