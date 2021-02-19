4 open Michigan ghost kitchens





Jalapeño Pork Poppers, Brown Sugar Bourbon BBQ Wings, and Bacon Mac & Cheese. Welcome to Flavortown, where these mouth-watering items and more are now available on the Detroit and Lansing subways thanks to Guy Fieri of The Food Network of fame. Fieri, also known for his pointy hair and several cooking shows, launched Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen across the United States, including Michigan. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is known or referred to as “Ghost Kitchen”. These kitchens are in the name only, offering delivery only. There is no pickup or postponement available. According to his website, four locations are in Michigan. In the Detroit subway, the kitchens will run from Bravo! Italian kitchens in Livonia and Rochester Hills. The Sterling Heights location operates at Brio Italian Grille at Partridge Creek Mall. Lansing sites also operate from a Bravo! Italian food. After:Michigan’s dining restrictions have been quietly extended and some restaurateurs have missed it After:Restaurant Industry Advocates Propose Indoor Dining Plan Linked To COVID-19 Positivity Ghost kitchens also go through cloud, host, or virtual kitchens. Some ghost kitchens work with restaurants preparing their food only for take out and delivery. They don’t have a dining room and deliver through Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, or other third-party food delivery services. Ranked as a flagship trend for 2020, ghost kitchens have gained momentum amid the coronavirus pandemic as restaurants turned to take-out just for survival. While these locations are open as named restaurants, ordering items from Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen is only available online. Menu items include items to share with poppers, chicken wings and a queso dip. There are burgers and sandwiches, entrees and salads, and sides of fries, macaroni and cheese, and fresh pickles. While Fieris Michigan kitchens are operating, according to a company spokesperson, it’s best to check the app or website to make sure delivery is available in your area. You can order at guyflavortown.com. Fieri has partnered with Robert Earl of Earl Enterprises’ Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC). The virtual branding company is Earl of Planet Hollywood and Hard Rock Caf. Earl Enterprises, according to Nationwide Restaurant News, has acquired Brio Italian Grille and Bravo! Italian kitchens in June 2020. Across the United States, 116 Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen are slated to open in 25 states. The kitchens are in the soft opening phase. Fieri is well known for his hit shows on Food Network, including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, a Food Network TV show where he travels around towns in his red Camaro to visit unique restaurants. Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber of the Free Press.

