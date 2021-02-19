Texas dealers must use F-150s to power communities





Detroit Ford Motor Co. tells its Texas dealers to help Texans without power by supplying F-150s with generators. The effort, first reported by Automotive News, comes after the south was hit hard this week by a winter storm that resulted in power outages and water supply problems. About 325,000 homes and businesses were still without power as of Thursday, up from around 3 million a day earlier, but continued power outages are still a concern, the Associated press reported. “Due to the urgent and unprecedented weather situation in Texas, a number of our local dealerships are using the all-new Ford F-150s equipped with Pro Power Onboard to help their communities,” said Ford spokesperson Mike Levine, in a statement. There are approximately 415 trucks on dealership lots in Texas that can help immediately. The new F-150, which debuted last year, offers customers the option of turning their truck into a mobile generator. The Ford 2-kilowatt generator is optional on the Ford F-150 EcoBoost 2.7L, V8 5L and EcoBoost 3.5L. This amount of energy will run an electric heater, television, mini-fridge, and other small appliances at the same time, Ford says. The Ford F-150 Hybrid comes standard with a 2.4 kilowatt generator. Ford and other automakers had to halt production at various factories this week due to the storm and its effects on energy systems and the supply chain. The Dearborn automaker ceased production Thursday and Friday at its Flat Rock assembly plant where the Mustang is built due to “weather-related parts shortages,” spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in a statement at The Detroit News. Ford canceled production until Feb. 22 at the Kansas City, Missouri, assembly plant where the F-150 and Transit are built to reduce natural gas use during the winter storm. Earlier this week, the storm prompted Ford to cancel production of its Ohio assembly truck and van in Avon Lake, Ohio, and the Hermosillo assembly plant in Mexico, where the products Ford Fusion and Lincoln are manufactured. General Motors Co. had four factories Friday that did not run at least first-shift production: the CadillacXT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, the Arlington, TX factory where are built large SUVs, the Wentzville, Missouri, the mid-size truck manufacturing plant and the Silao, Mexico truck plant. As of Friday, Stellantis NV had no plants down due to weather issues. Meanwhile, automakers are still grappling with the global semiconductor supply constraint that has halted some of the production of all Detroit Three. More recently, Ford said the Oakville assembly complex, where the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilusare were built, will be down the week of March 1 due to a shortage of parts due to stress from semiconductors. GM has stopped production at least until mid-March due to semiconductor shortages at the Fairfax, Kansas plant, where the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu are built, the CAMI plant in Ontario where the Chevrolet Equinox is built and the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico where the Equinox, Chevrolet Trax and GMC Terrain SUVs are built. And the Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., Where the Chrysler Pacifica was temporarily idled. IHS Markit predicts that the chip shortage will cost the industry nearly a million units of production in the first quarter and likely still have an impact in the third quarter. [email protected] Twitter: @bykaleahall

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos