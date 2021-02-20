The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the busiest companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,384.27, up 110.20 points.) The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up 1.5 cents, or 4.92 percent, to 32 cents on 22.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down nine cents, or 0.36%, to $ 24.91 on 22.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. A drop of one cent, or 0.02 percent, to $ 43.70 on 14.9 million shares. Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Up 3.5 cents, or 17.5%, to 23.5 cents on 13.9 million shares. SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (TSX: SOP). Materials. Unchanged at six hundred on 10.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.67%, to $ 23.94 on 9.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Up 41 cents or 2.3% to $ 17.91. The CEO of Inter Pipeline Ltd. said the review of the Calgary-based company’s strategic alternatives announced Thursday could include the sale of its $ 4 billion Heartland petrochemical complex under construction near Edmonton and is expected to open in early 2022. Christian Bayle said on Friday the sale of the complex is possible and a wide range of options is being considered when analysts have asked for more possibilities. The review follows an offer by Inter’s largest shareholder, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, to buy the remainder of the company for $ 16.50 a share, a price that values ​​Inter at around $ 7.1 billion. . TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Down 71 cents or 1.2 percent to $ 56.39. TC Energy Corp. says it is gradually bringing workers back to its Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Columbia after health officials approved its plan to deal with risks from the COVID-19 pandemic. The workforce fell from nearly 3,700 to less than 600, and construction of the pipeline was almost halted in January after an order was issued limiting the number of workers at industrial projects in the region of the Northern Health Authority of British Columbia to control the pandemic. On Thursday, TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier warned that the estimated $ 6.6 billion cost of the conduit to bring natural gas from northeastern British Columbia to the Canada LNG export terminal on Thursday the coast would increase and that completion would likely be delayed due to the measurements. Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG). Up $ 9.42 or 9.8% to $ 105.12. Shares of Magna International Inc. rose after executives said the auto parts maker could grow despite a computer chip shortage plaguing the auto industry. The semiconductor shortage this year has led several automakers, such as Stellantis and General Motors, to idle Canadian factories during the January or February periods. This follows other recent assembly line shutdowns in North America, following the shutdown of production from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic last year and the strike by unionized workers in the United States in 2019. While CEO Seetarama Kotagiri directly avoided a question about making a car for Apple, he noted that electric vehicle company Fisker was not the only upstart on Magna’s radar. Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Down one cent to $ 3.73. Chorus Aviation Inc. says that a proposal to acquire from an anonymous bidder it received last fall is no longer under consideration, but remains in talks regarding a potential investment. The airline said in October it had received a preliminary, non-binding acquisition proposal subject to a number of important conditions. The comments come as Chorus reported fourth-quarter profit of $ 9.2 million, up from $ 36.6 million a year earlier, as travel restrictions due to the pandemic hurt demand. Operating revenues totaled $ 218.2 million, compared to $ 338.6 million. CGI Inc. (TSX: GIB.A). Down $ 1.53 or 1.6% to $ 96.54. CGI Inc. has signed an agreement to repurchase and cancel 4.2 million of its Class A subordinate voting shares of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for $ 400 million. The tech consultancy says it will pay $ 95.13 per share, a slight reduction from the stock’s closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday at $ 98.07. CGI indicates that the transaction will be carried out as part of a periodic rebalancing of the portfolio by the Caisse. The manager of the Quebec pension fund will continue to hold 27.2 million Class A shares, which represents a 10.9% stake in the company. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 19, 2021. The canadian press

