summary

Company announcement date:
FDA Publication Date:
Type of product:
Food and drinks

Snack item

Allergens

Reason for listing:

Description of the reason for the recall

Undeclared pecans

Company Name:
Giant Eagle, Inc.
Mark:
Product Description:

Product Description

Pretzel trays and pretzel bags

Company announcement

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Market District Gourmet Pretzel Trays and Gourmet Pretzel Bags due to the possibility that the product contains an undeclared allergen to pecans. Those with a severe allergy or sensitivity to pecans may experience a serious, even fatal, allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products have sale dates until 03/04/21 and can be identified by PLUs 25206 and 45505 located in the upper right corner of the item scale label. The recalled items were sold in the Sweet Shoppe Department in the Township of Pine Market District and the Settlers Ridge Market District in Pennsylvania and the Portage Crossing Market District in Ohio.

Giant Eagle was made aware of the problem by a customer who purchased the product, and the company has since learned that the cause was due to a packaging error in the store. To date, one illness associated with this recall has been reported.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and return an eligible receipt to the local Giant Eagle store or Market District for a refund. Customers with questions can call Giant Eagle Customer Service at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle has initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers hosted in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert households that have purchased the affected product and have updated their phone numbers in the database. of data.

Company details

Consumers:
Giant Eagle Customer Service