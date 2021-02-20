



summary Company announcement date: February 19, 2021 FDA Publication Date: February 19, 2021 Type of product: Food and drinks Snack item Allergens Reason for listing: Description of the reason for the recall Undeclared pecans Company Name: Giant Eagle, Inc. Mark: Product Description: Product Description Pretzel trays and pretzel bags Company announcement Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Market District Gourmet Pretzel Trays and Gourmet Pretzel Bags due to the possibility that the product contains an undeclared allergen to pecans. Those with a severe allergy or sensitivity to pecans may experience a serious, even fatal, allergic reaction if they consume these products. The affected products have sale dates until 03/04/21 and can be identified by PLUs 25206 and 45505 located in the upper right corner of the item scale label. The recalled items were sold in the Sweet Shoppe Department in the Township of Pine Market District and the Settlers Ridge Market District in Pennsylvania and the Portage Crossing Market District in Ohio. Giant Eagle was made aware of the problem by a customer who purchased the product, and the company has since learned that the cause was due to a packaging error in the store. To date, one illness associated with this recall has been reported. Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and return an eligible receipt to the local Giant Eagle store or Market District for a refund. Customers with questions can call Giant Eagle Customer Service at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle has initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers hosted in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert households that have purchased the affected product and have updated their phone numbers in the database. of data. Company details Consumers: Giant Eagle Customer Service 1-800-553-2324

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos