GameSquare Closes Broker-Free Private Placement Canadian Stock Exchange: GSQ





Do not distribute to US news agencies or broadcast in the United States TORONTO, February 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) (GameSquare or the Business), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced broker-less private placement funding of units (each, a Unit) at a price of $ 0.42 per unit for gross proceeds of $ 1,000,220 (the Offer). For more information on the Offer, please see Companys ‘press release dated February 8, 2021, which is available under Companys’ profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com. As part of the placement, GameSquare issued 2,381,477 units at a price of $ 0.42 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of the company (each, Common Share) and a half common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, one To guarantee). Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $ 0.60 for a period of 36 months from issuance. Securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a statutory holding period of four months, which expires on June 20, 2021. Finder’s fees in connection with the offering have been paid or issued to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange consisting of a cash commission equal to $ 70,015.40 and 166,703 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $ 0.60 per common share for a period of 36 months after issuance. The net proceeds of the offering should be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. About GameSquare GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company seeks to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, sports and entertainment. Acquisition by GameSquares of Code Red Esports Ltd. (Red code), an esports talent agency, has provided a first foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents top talent, players and influencers on screen and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. For more information, please contact Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare: Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (416) 861-2267 Caution regarding forward-looking information This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release.Any statement that involves discussions regarding forecasts, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions, events or future performance (often but not always using expressions such as expects, or does not expect, is expected, anticipates or does not predict, plans, budgets, plans, forecasts, estimates, believes or intends or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results may or could be, could or will be expected to occur or be realized) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the Offer, such as the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offer, the activities and activities of GameSquare, and the ability of the Company to execute its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause actual results and events to occur. futures differ materially from those expressed or implied. by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, if they change, except as required by law. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos