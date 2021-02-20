Business
North Texas Groceries works to restock empty shelves after days of icy roads – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would speed up a food supply chain hampered by days of icy roads across the state, he had suspended commercial vehicle regulations, opened fuel lines and would allow off-road diesel on Texas roads.
After a week of delays, HEB and Central Market said it had 1,500 trucks on the road.
“I was so excited about it. And as soon as the trucks got back to our bay, they were unloading those trucks as fast as possible and getting all the products on the shelves, ”said public affairs manager Mabrie Jackson.
With the shelves already looking better than they’ve been in the past few days, Jackson said there will be an increase in supply over the next few days.
This week has seen long lines, empty shelves and a mad rush to stock up at grocery stores.
Families, many of whom are running out of food, rushed to restock their groceries on Friday.
Douglas Robertson had a strategy to find what he needed.
I went to Walmart. They had water there, but they didn’t have any in Albertsons. I went to different stores, this is how I drove, he said.
A spokesperson for Kroger said stores limited the following items to two per person: milk, orange juice, poultry, propane, water, bread, briskets, charcoal, eggs, firewood and frozen pizzas.
Meanwhile, Douglas said he had dealt with broken pipes and starving children at the house.
I went out pretty much every day. I moved. I have to feed the kids, get firewood, find logs, stuff like that, said Robertson.
He is grateful to have a 4WD truck – in case family or friends need supplies.
“I’m checking them all. No one told me if they needed anything, but if they do, I’ll get in my truck and drive through town. It’s not bad for me, said Robertson.
Walmart has a interactive map where people can check which stores are open in their city.
In North Texas, a dozen supercentres and neighborhood markets were closed at one point on Friday.
These guys worked really hard. I have been able to go out shopping for the past two or three days. They went from no stock on the shelves to almost fully restocked, said Bruce Marlin.
He praised employees who spent the week working in DFW grocery stores, such as Gaynell Jackson, who works at Tom Thumb in Arlington.
We ran out of firewood so many times that I wanted to cut down a tree, Jackson said.
Jackson said the rush to resupply was not over yet.
It’s not as busy as yesterday. So I feel like people got a lot of things they needed yesterday, but today, later, I have a feeling they were going to have more buyers, Jackson said.
Kroger and HEB said employees could work in stores closer to their homes this week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]