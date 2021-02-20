North Texas Groceries works to restock empty shelves after days of icy roads – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would speed up a food supply chain hampered by days of icy roads across the state, he had suspended commercial vehicle regulations, opened fuel lines and would allow off-road diesel on Texas roads.

After a week of delays, HEB and Central Market said it had 1,500 trucks on the road.

“I was so excited about it. And as soon as the trucks got back to our bay, they were unloading those trucks as fast as possible and getting all the products on the shelves, ”said public affairs manager Mabrie Jackson.

With the shelves already looking better than they’ve been in the past few days, Jackson said there will be an increase in supply over the next few days.

This week has seen long lines, empty shelves and a mad rush to stock up at grocery stores.

Families, many of whom are running out of food, rushed to restock their groceries on Friday.

Douglas Robertson had a strategy to find what he needed.

I went to Walmart. They had water there, but they didn’t have any in Albertsons. I went to different stores, this is how I drove, he said.

A spokesperson for Kroger said stores limited the following items to two per person: milk, orange juice, poultry, propane, water, bread, briskets, charcoal, eggs, firewood and frozen pizzas.

Meanwhile, Douglas said he had dealt with broken pipes and starving children at the house.

I went out pretty much every day. I moved. I have to feed the kids, get firewood, find logs, stuff like that, said Robertson.

He is grateful to have a 4WD truck – in case family or friends need supplies.

“I’m checking them all. No one told me if they needed anything, but if they do, I’ll get in my truck and drive through town. It’s not bad for me, said Robertson.

Walmart has a interactive map where people can check which stores are open in their city.

In North Texas, a dozen supercentres and neighborhood markets were closed at one point on Friday.

These guys worked really hard. I have been able to go out shopping for the past two or three days. They went from no stock on the shelves to almost fully restocked, said Bruce Marlin.

He praised employees who spent the week working in DFW grocery stores, such as Gaynell Jackson, who works at Tom Thumb in Arlington.

We ran out of firewood so many times that I wanted to cut down a tree, Jackson said.

Jackson said the rush to resupply was not over yet.

It’s not as busy as yesterday. So I feel like people got a lot of things they needed yesterday, but today, later, I have a feeling they were going to have more buyers, Jackson said.

Kroger and HEB said employees could work in stores closer to their homes this week.