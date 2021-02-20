Bitcoin’s market value exceeds $ 1 trillion. What this means for cryptocurrencies.





Text size



The time of dreams



The overall market value of bitcoin jumped to over $ 1 trillion on Friday, as a combination of institutional buying and speculative hype has repeatedly taken digital assets to new heights this year. Each Bitcoin was worth $ 55,400 around 2 p.m. ET. This is up 86% over the year. The wave of enthusiasm for Bitcoin is coming from all corners. Companies like



You’re here



(ticker: TSLA) and software publisher



MicroStrategy



(MSTR) bought it for their treasures; financial companies like



Bank of New York Mellon



(BK) plans to keep it for customers; and retail investors can easily buy it on financial apps like



PayPal funds



(PYPL) and Robinhood. Asset managers and providers of exchange traded funds are creating more ways to buy Bitcoin for those who wish to trade through their brokerage accounts, rather than buying on the stock exchange or holding the coins themselves. . The investment company Purpose Investments launched the



Bitcoin ETF objective



(BTCC.Canada) Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Almost 10 million shares traded on day one, making it one of the highest volume stocks in Canada. However, many Americans cannot purchase it through their brokerage accounts.



Charles Schwab



(SCHW), for example, allows clients to trade Toronto-listed securities, but not non-US exchange traded products like Canadian ETFs. There is no Bitcoin ETF listed in the United States, but there is a growing number of structured trust securities that trade on the public markets. The largest of these is the



Bitcoin Trust in Grayscale



(GBTC), which now has nearly $ 40 billion in assets. Another that has recently been launched is called the Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OBTC). These trusts, unlike ETFs, can trade at a significant premium to their net asset value, so they present additional risk. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow. A question now is whether Bitcoin will maintain its momentum or if other digital assets could steal its thunder. While Bitcoin is unique in that its supply is capped and has gained support from regulators, other coins may end up being more useful. A leading investor in the space believes Bitcoin will continue to rise, but also expects some other digital assets to rise even more. Dan Morehead, founder of Pantera Capital, launched the first hedge fund to invest directly in Bitcoin in 2013. He also has other funds that invest in other parts of the crypto ecosystem. We believe that Bitcoin will increase a lot over the next few years, he said in a recent interview. But Ethereum and Polka Dot will increase further. And then the tokens built on top of those protocols will grow even more than that. Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency and has unique programming capabilities. Polka Dot allows people to transfer assets from one blockchain to another. Write to Avi Salzman at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos