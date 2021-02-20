TSU President Reverses Decision to Join CoreCivic Board of Directors | News





NASHVILLE- Tennessee State University President Dr Glenda Glover overturned her decision to become a CoreCivic board member on Friday. The TSU president made the announcement on Twitter saying she was listening to voices she trusted and had decided not to sit on the board anymore. After careful consideration and listening to voices I trust, I declined the offer to join the CoreCivic Board of Directors. Change happens in the boardroom and we are most often left out of the process. We will continue to develop collaborations that benefit our students and the community pic.twitter.com/5oB8Dxps3A – Dr. Glenda Glover (@gloverpres) February 19, 2021 CoreCivic announced Thursday that Glover would be joining the board, and hours later she received tons of backlash from working alongside a for-profit prison. Amber Sherman led the conversation about the Presidents’ Ruling with others on social media through the Clubhouse app on Friday night. Sherman believes that a prominent leader of a historically black college and university should not be tied to a for-profit prison. There is no way to join corrupt systems to reform them. It just won’t happen, especially not with Core Civic, Sherman said. According to prisonpolicy.com, blacks are incarcerated at a rate five times higher than whites, which has a direct impact on the black community. Glover was not available for an interview, but his office referred New4 to his statement on Twitter. “As the daughter of a civil rights leader, I think I would be in a better position to help the people in need by speaking from the boardroom where decisions are made,” Dr Glovers said in a tweet. . News 4 spoke to a senior and former TSU about the presidents’ decision. The two have agreed that they support Dr Glovers’ decision to step down from private prison society. She works hard for our university, she works hard for our alumni, and I feel like she made the best decision going forward, said Torrance Buntyn, senior TSU. Dr. Glenda Glover has done a great thing by stepping out of this CoreCivic decision simply because she is an excellent president who cares about what is best for students and maintaining her reputation, Taleya said. Turner, a recent graduate from TSU. News 4 has contacted CoreCivic regarding Dr Glovers’ decision. A spokesperson for the company sent us this statement below: Sadly, Dr. Glover is suffering the effects of misinformation on our business and our industry that we work hard to remedy every day. We are committed to having members on our Board of Directors who will help us realize our full potential, and we looked forward to benefiting from Dr. Glovers’ unique expertise and perspective. We respect her decision and continue to share her long-standing commitment to education and our local community. We look forward to having the opportunity to partner with her in the future as we continue our work to help people prepare for the next stage in their lives. – Main spokesperson for civil society







