DEP grants $ 250,000 to Moon Township Sheetz for four fast-charging outlets for electric cars





TribLIVE’s daily and weekly newsletters deliver the news you want and the information you need, straight to your inbox. The Sheetz in Moon Township will have four fast-charging outlets for electric vehicles thanks to a $ 250,000 grant from the State Department of Environmental Protection. The agency announced Friday $ 936,000 in grants for 16 additional fast chargers in high traffic areas to make electric vehicles more easily accessible to consumers. In recent years, as part of the State Driving PA Forward program, approximately 40 fast chargers and over 1,300 other chargers have been installed or are being developed by businesses, local governments and organizations. Other sites for recent DEP scholarships are in Philadelphia; Township of Ridley, County of Delaware; and Quakertown, Bucks County. The Sheetz gas station in Moon Township is located at 9002 University Boulevard, less than half a mile from I-376 Business and less than four miles from I-376. The Moon Township Sheetz is also located in an “environmental justice community”. This is an area where the median household income is less than 65% of the state’s median income or with a population that is at least 25% in the minority, foreign born or not proficient in English. Sheetz did not immediately comment on the awarding of the grant. The new electrical outlets are located in community centers, making it easier for electric car owners to charge their vehicles. DEP and PennDOT are developing electric vehicle lanes for long-distance drivers. Ultimately, these corridors will offer recharging every 50 miles along highways and within 5 miles of the road, with road signs. Highways 76, 95, 376 and 476 are part of this growing network, which currently totals 731 miles, according to DEP. “We can turn to healthier air quality and slow climate change by switching to electric vehicles, whether we are government officials, business owners, school administrators, community leaders or community leaders. individual consumers, ”DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a press release. The DEP pointed out that transportation generates 47% of nitrogen oxides and 21% of carbon dioxide emissions in the state. Carbon dioxide emissions are the main cause of climate change, and nitrogen oxides contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone, which affects the health of children, the elderly, people with lung diseases such as asthma and emphysema, and people who work or are active outdoors, the agency said. Gov. Tom Wolf is working with the DEP’s office of air quality to draft a proposed rule that would change Pennsylvania’s clean vehicle program to require automakers to include light electric vehicles as a percentage of their offerings. models. The DEP and the Pennsylvania Drive Electric Coalition recently updated the Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap. The report documented that while Pennsylvanians are increasingly interested in the option of replacing their gasoline or diesel vehicle with a zero emission vehicle, many people have little knowledge of electric vehicles, and the possibilities taking a test drive and purchasing them as is is limited. . Mary Ann Thomas is the editor of Tribune-Review. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, [email protected] or via Twitter . Categories:

Airport area | Allegheny | Local TribLIVE’s daily and weekly newsletters deliver the news you want and the information you need, straight to your inbox. More stories about the airport area







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos