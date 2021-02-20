Foxconn chairman expects “limited impact” from chip shortage on customers, Telecom News, ET Telecom





TAIPEI: The president of Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn said on Saturday that he expects his company and customers to face only a “limited impact” from a chip shortage that has rocked industries global automotive and semiconductor markets. “Since most of the customers we serve are large customers, they all have proper precautionary planning,” said Liu Young-way, president of the manufacturing conglomerate officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. “Therefore, the impact on these big customers is there, but limited,” he told reporters. Liu said he expected the company to do well in the first half of 2021, “especially as the pandemic subsides and demand is still strong.” The global spread of COVID-19 has increased demand for laptops, game consoles and other electronic devices. This prompted chipmakers to reallocate capacity to the automotive sector, which was expecting a steep decline. Now, automakers such as Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co, and Ford Motor Co have cut production as chip capacity has shrunk. Counterpoint Research says the shortage has spread to the smartphone industry, with application processors, display driver chips, and power management chips all facing a downturn. However, the research firm predicts that Apple will face minimal impact, due to its large size and the tendency of its suppliers to prioritize it. Apple is Foxconn’s biggest customer. Foxconn is exploring other areas for growth, including electric vehicles (EVs), and Liu said its MIH EV development platform now has 736 partner companies. He expected two or three models to be presented by the fourth quarter, but did not expect EVs to make any obvious contribution to the company’s profits until 2023. Liu also said the company is still looking for opportunities to buy semiconductor factories in Southeast Asia after failing to win a bid to take over a stake in 8-inch Silterra foundry. , based in Malaysia.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos