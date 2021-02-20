The next GameStop? 25 stocks with high short interest





GameStop (GME, $ 40.59) the stock fell almost 90% from its frenzied January high in the top $ 400. As is its short-term interest. But that hasn’t stopped Reddit-focused day traders from researching their following short term score. The final chapter in the GameStop saga involves a congressional committee studying how the shares of a struggling video game retailer could quintuple and crash in days, throwing sand into the gears of Robinhood and other brokers. line. The next story is one to guess. But don’t be surprised if the hanging pearl on Capitol Hill and the media attention that comes with it only heightens interest in high short-interest stocks. Ever since the brothers of r / WallStreetBets (WSB) launched a campaign to crush hedge funds bypassing GME by triggering a short squeeze (while making big profits on paper to boot), every “short stock” with a high short interest became buddy. With over 41% of its outstanding shares sold short, International flavors and fragrances (IFF, $ 139.50) is currently the first high short-interest stock on a major US stock exchange. Before anyone has any ideas, it’s hard to imagine the maker of artificial colors, flavors and smells sparking the imagination of the heroic WSB crew. Furthermore, as an S&P 500 stock with a market value of $ 35 billion, even a crowd of highly coordinated and motivated online buyers might find it difficult to move the price of the IFF. Other day-trader favorites, such as Ripe (BB, $ 10.90), I robot (IRBT, $ 125.70) and Vaxart (VXRT, $ 7.46), have already climbed and crashed, and therefore appear to be spent as reduction candidates. Below are the 25 stocks with the highest short interest, or the percentage of outstanding stocks sold short, on major exchanges, according to the latest data available on YCharts. Be warned that this list is for informational purposes only. Going long in a stock with high short interest just to get rich by panicking buying short sellers is extremely dangerous, as is short selling stocks with high short interest. When it comes to playing with high short interest stocks, the risks far outweigh the benefits.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos