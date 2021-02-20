Business
COVID-19 Could Boost Indian Healthcare Industry: HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta
The COVID-19 pandemic could provide India with an opportunity to develop the health sector and be a major supplier of pharmaceuticals to the world, Hindustan Unilever President and CEO Sanjiv Mehta said on Saturday.
Advocating for restarting manufacturing of API active pharmaceutical ingredients, Mehta said it would not only help India become the affordable healthcare capital of the world, but also be a massive growth engine for the country.
“I think just as the Y2K crisis boosted the country’s IT sector, the current pandemic could give the healthcare sector a boost,” Mehta said in her virtual speech at All Indian Foundation Day. Management Association (AIMA).
The healthcare industry must focus not only for the well-being of the people of the country, but also to improve the value chain and become a major supplier of pharmaceuticals to the world, he said.
Calling the local manufacturing of the critical API, ”Mehta said it was necessary to restart it. According to him, by abandoning the local manufacturing of APIs, we have done the nation a great disservice.
I believe India can truly become the affordable health care capital of the world. It will not only be good for the citizens of the country, but will also be a massive growth engine for the country, he said.
Mehta also praised the strict lockdown imposed by the Indian government at the height of the pandemic and said that at this point when everyone was talking about it they had to realize that the country’s health system was very fragile. at that time.
Further, Mehta, who also received the JRD Tata Corporate Leadership Award by AIMA on Saturday, highlighted concerns about the environment and said there should be no procrastination about it. For the pandemic, we will have a vaccine but for the climate, there would be no vaccine and I think we have to stop procrastinating… If we are not able to control global warming then a large strip of land, many parts of our own country will dive into the water, ”he said.
He also praised the US administration’s decision under new President Joe Biden to revert to the Paris Agreement on climate change. I am so happy that the US administration of President Joe Biden has once again backed down on the Paris Agreement. It was a completely wrong decision on the part of the previous administration. It is a crisis that concerns us, he said referring to the recent explosion of the glacier in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which has left more than 62 dead.
This is only a small impact of the climate crisis we are facing. My desire would be that for the world we should stop procrastinating on concrete steps and in business we must embrace sustainability as the core business, he added.
According to Mehta, the climate crisis and health are the two big lessons that the world and businesses need to focus on. If I am to learn the lessons the world shouldn’t forget, one is to step up on climate change and the other is health, said Mehta.
In 2019, Unilever Plc announced a € 1 billion investment in a fund to invest in climate change projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from all its products to zero by 2039. .
