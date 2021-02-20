10 places to indulge in National Margarita Day





National Margarita Day is approaching Monday, February 22, so celebrate with a unique, tasty and authentic margarita made with fresh ingredients at one of these 10 restaurants. And also be sure to enjoy some tasty food alongside your margarita. READ MORE: Arizona Ranking: Top 10 Wineries for 2020 READ MORE: Arizona Ranking: Top 10 Breweries for 2020 SOL kitchen Savor a taste of Baja at SOL Cocina on National Margarita Day for happy hour between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for $ 7 house margaritas, $ 8 lean margaritas and watermelon margaritas at $ 9 with dining options including grilled sweet corn, street tacos and more. Enjoy their Pineapple Serrano Margarita made with fresh Serrano pepper and pineapple, tequila blanco and slightly sweet lime; Blackberry and Ginger Margarita with Fresh Blackberries, Ginger, Tequila Blanco, Fresh Lime and Agave Nectar; Mango Con Chili Frozen Margarita made with mango puree in a salted glass chili bucket, or try the Organic Slim Margarita with organic tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. GuacStar and Cantina cuisine The high-energy plant-based restaurant in downtown Tempe is offering $ 2 off their homemade margarita and $ 2 off their brand new Fly to Mexico Margarita flight. Customers can also enjoy their drinks with GuacStars herbal endless enchiladas with rice and beans for $ 10. GuacStar also serves innovative margaritas like their La Casa made with avocado kernel and tequila infused with coriander, triple sec, like agave juice and nectar, and don’t forget dessert, their Churro waffle is a perfect way to end your dining experience. Crispy tacos CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix offers margarita selections for $ 5 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on National Margarita Day while the modern taqueria also celebrates Margarita on Monday. Their signature margaritas include: Arcadia’s margarita with 100 percent blue agave tequila, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, homemade agave syrup, and freshly squeezed lime; Passion fruit Serrano Margarita with 100 percent blue agave tequila, passion fruit, serrano, homemade agave syrup and fresh squeezed lime. Enjoy these margaritas alongside some of CRUjientes famous street-style pork bellies, seared shrimp or Korean fried chicken tacos. Ghost ranch Local southwestern eatery, Ghost Ranch in Tempe is offering patrons signature Ghost Ranch Margarita and Fuego Margarita made with tequila infused with arbol chile for $ 6 between 3 and 6 p.m. on February 22. Other margaritas include the Pina Picante with jalapeño infused tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde, pineapple and lime, and / or the fruity Chilton with grapefruit vodka, lemon, honey, soda and casabel spices. Enjoy one of the margaritas alongside their specialties like the roast chicken enchiladas with green sauce or the Aztec cake with layered tortillas, chicken, roasted green peppers, sweet corn and cheese. Urban Margarita Urban Margarita at Glendale is aligning National Margarita Day with Taco Tuesday to offer $ 4 margaritas from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23. The flavors of the margarita range from Smoking In The Bandito to Mezcal, fresh grapefruit, agave, lime and smoked pepper salt; Cucumber Jalapeno with Blanco Tequila, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro and Fresh Lime, for their classic House and Skinny margaritas. Steakhouse STK Join STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale for National Margarita Day and enjoy half the spicy watermelon margarita made with Patron Silver, St Germain, WTRMLN WTR tequila, fresh lime and jalapeno during happy hour or Green With Envy margarita made with Volcan tequila, fresh lime, cucumber and candied pepper. STK serves quality steaks, seafood and pasta dishes in an upscale setting. The mission Savor one of The Missions signature margaritas including their Strawberry Banana with Tequila, Strawberry Confit, Banana Gi ard and Squeezed Lime or their Aguacate (Avocado) with Anejo Tequila, Avocado, Triple Sec, Squeezed Lime Smokehouse visa mezcal , squeezed lime, agave nectar and fantasma puree. Serving modern Latin cuisine, The Mission offers an authentic dining experience with dishes including specialties on their Spanish griddle, tacos with hand-pressed corn tortillas and dishes cooked on pecans and mesquite. Modern Margarita The lively atmosphere of this trendy Phoenix restaurant offers a great selection of margaritas available individually or in shareable fish bowls, gourmet street tacos and shareable options like guacamole. Choose from their modern Margarita with Herradura Blanco, Aperol, fresh grapefruit and lime juice and simple syrup; Sandia Rita with Altos Blanco, watermelon syrup, pineapple juice, house sour, agave and lime juice or their unique Up in Smoke with smoked tequila Mastro Dobel Humito smoked maple syrup, house simple and sour syrup. Diego pops The Instagrammable place in Scottsdale has a variety of tacos, burritos, and sides ready for their photo opps. Diego Pops also offers a variety of eclectic margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day, including their Tropic Like Its Hot Margarita with Coconut Tequila, Elderberry Liqueur, Jalapeño, Fresh Squeezed Lime, and Coconut Water. , or their slightly different coconut with coconut vodka, coconut water, guava, homemade sweet and sour served in coconut. And don’t forget an Arizona classic, the Prickly Pear Margarita with Tequila, Agave and House Sweet & Sour. Hundred Agaves With locations in Old Town and north Scottsdale, Cien Agaves offers a collection of 100 blue agave tequilas as well as various margarita and specialty drink options. Their Mango Tango Margarita with Cien-A-Rita is frozen with a chili-lime salt edge; their Margarita Pom Berry with El Jimador Blanco, pomegranate juice, blackberries, simple and triple sec syrup; or their coconut margarita with Cien-A-Rita, coconut and toasted coconut rim.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos