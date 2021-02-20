BREAKDOWN: ROSEN, A WORLDWIDE RESPECTED LAW FIRM, Encourages Exxon Mobil Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Obtain a Lawyer Before Important XOM Deadline | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 20, 2021 –
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds buyers of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) securities between November 6, 2019 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period) , March 29, 2021 Lead Applicant Deadline.
SO WHAT: If you purchased Exxon securities during the Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of fees or out of pocket expenses through a contingency fee arrangement.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Exxon collective action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2021.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll free at 866-767-3653 or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action has already been filed. If you want to become the principal applicant, you must move the court no later than March 29, 2021. A principal plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of the other members of the group in the direction of the litigation.
WHY THE ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified lawyers with a proven track record in leadership roles. Often, companies that issue opinions do not have comparable experience or resources. Rosen law firm represents investors around the world, focusing its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm completed the largest securities class action settlement against a Chinese company. Rosen law firm was ranked # 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for the number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 every year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of million dollars for investors. In 2019 alone, the company raised more than $ 438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was appointed by law360 as the Titan of Plaintiffs Bar. Many of the firm’s lawyers have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.
CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, the defendants throughout the class action period made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (1) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding drilling of wells in the Permian basin; (2) the foregoing assumptions were used to artificially inflate the value of the Companys well operations in the Permian Basin; (3) the above conduct, when disclosed, placed Exxon at increased risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (4) therefore, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times. When the real details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors have suffered damage.
No class has been certified. Until a group is accredited, you are not represented by a lawyer unless you hire one. You can choose the board of your choice. You can also remain an absent student and do nothing at this point. The ability of investors to participate in a possible future recovery does not depend on their role as lead plaintiff.
Lawyer advertising. Previous results do not guarantee a similar result.
CONTACT: Laurence Rosen, Esq.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
Toll free: (866) 767-3653
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL LEGAL SERVICES
SOURCE: Rosen Law Firm, PA
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 02/20/2021 12:20 p.m. / DISC: 02/20/2021 12:20 p.m.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit