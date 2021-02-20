Business
Bill Gates owns these 3 stocks: should you?
According to its latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds significant positions in caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS). Considering that Warren Buffett is a trustee of the foundation, it is definitely worth it for retail investors to look at the trust portfolio and consider building on it. Therefore, let’s take a look at these three industrial stocks to see if they are good stocks to buy today.
caterpillar
This massive manufacturer of construction, mining, transportation and power equipment is definitely in recovery mode in 2021. Its retail sales growth is on the rise and dealer inventory is shrinking. $ 1.1 billion in the fourth quarter was much better than management expectations for a decline of $ 700 million. (Caterpillar sells through independent dealers, so when these dealers’ inventory drops dramatically, it means they’ll soon start ordering more equipment again.)
Plus, when Caterpillar sales trends bottom out and then start to rise, it’s usually a good time to invest in the business. Add the potential for a major federal infrastructure bill and a cyclical recovery in mining equipment sales, and it’s clear why some investors are expecting good things from Caterpillar.
Indeed, everything points to the stock having a good 2021 – it’s already up almost 12% year-to-date as of this writing. If I were a punter I would say Caterpillar stock could have a great year, but as a invest man, I think there is some need to be careful here as well.
For starters, the market appears to have already integrated a cyclical recovery, but it is far from clear whether it will be as strong as the rebounds of previous cycles. For example, coal mining (a struggling industry) has always been a big buyer of mining machinery, and in the oil and gas segment budgets remain tight. Meanwhile, the last Architecture billing index (ABI) from the American Institute of Architects shows that billing for architectural firms continued to decline month after month in December. For reference, ABI as an indicator tends to drive non-residential construction activity for about a year.
All in all, there are good reasons to suspect that the Caterpillar recovery might not be enough as strong as investors seem to appreciate.
Ecolab
The food safety, hygiene and drinking water company is a bit of an odd business in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, it is one of the leaders in keeping the environment healthy and clean. On the flip side, its significant exposure to the accommodation, food and hospitality sectors means that many of its customers continue to suffer as social distancing efforts remain vital.
Additionally, if one of the outcomes of the pandemic is some sort of structural shift in consumer behavior towards less dining and travel, then Ecolab could lose business in the longer term.
These factors can be seen by looking at the sales trends by segment.
Activity segment
Q4 2020 adjusted sales change (YOY)
Q3 2020 adjusted sales change (YOY)
End markets
Global Industry
(3%)
(3%)
Water, food and beverage, downstream and paper
Institutional and global specialty
(22%)
(22%)
Includes accommodation, restaurants and hospitality
Global health and life sciences
22%
29%
Health, life sciences
Other
(8%)
(12%)
Pest control, textile care
Total
(8%)
(6%)
N / A
Given uncertainty about the kind of economic recovery that might be on the horizon, Ecolab management declined to provide earnings guidance when releasing its fourth quarter report, but analysts at Wall Street adjusted their forecast for diluted EPS. The consensus now is that it will drop from $ 4.02 in 2020 to $ 5.33 in 2021. As the current stock price, Ecolab is trading at almost 40 times expected earnings, which I think is pretty rich for a company with some uncertainty about its prospects.
UPS
Interestingly, the Gates Foundation not only has a significant stake in UPS, but it also occupies a significant position in its main rival, FedEx. The two obviously have a lot in common, including the fact that they are both wondering how to handle the pressures on margins brought on by growing e-commerce shipping volumes. The trend of online commerce is both an opportunity and a challenge for them.
That said, Carol Tome, CEO of UPS, made it clear that her main goal is to sweat more of her company’s assets in order to improve margin performance. UPS has been shown to be making progress on this front already. For example, revenue growth has been stronger than volume growth over the past two quarters in the key US domestic package segment.
Further margin improvements seem achievable – there is a lot of e-commerce volume around, and the will is there. And with the stock price below 18 times the estimated free cash flow for 2021, UPS looks like good value.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]