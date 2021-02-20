How companies can continue to support employee mental health

The Mental Health Index suggests that workplace well-being is on the rise. Getty



According to Mental Health Index: US Worker Edition, released on February 19, 2021, there is positive news about the mental health status of workers for the first time in the past year. Powered by Total brainA platform for self-monitoring and self-care for mental health and brain performance, the index shows great improvements but remains a concern. Stress, negativity and the risks of general anxiety took a positive turn in early 2021. While not out of the woods, experts say, there are reasons for cautious optimism. At the end of January, employee stress and the risk of general anxiety dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Resilience and social connectivity have returned to positive levels not seen since before February 2020.

Data comparing December 2020 to January 2021 showed a noticeable drop in the risk of depression (down 30%) and PTSD (down 25%) as well as a dramatic increase in sustained attention (up 21%). %). These statistics, while encouraging, contradict the lingering mental health crisis. The risk of depression and post-traumatic stress and sustained attention levels remain even more severe than before Covid-19:

The risk of depression is 71% higher than before Covid-19.

The risk of PTSD is 33% higher than before Covid-19.

Sustained attention is 27% worse than before Covid-19.

It might be the hope and optimism that a new year brings, but finally this month the Mental Health Index brings us some good news, said Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain. Unfortunately, employers and employees are not out of the woods yet. While the numbers are very encouraging, the data tells us that there is still an epidemic of mental health in the workplace that cannot be ignored.

The Mental Health Index: US Worker Edition contains data drawn from a weekly random sample of 500 American workers from a wider universe of Total Brain users. The index is neither a survey nor a poll. Data is extracted from neuroscientific assessments of the brain using standardized digital tasks and questions from the Total Brain platform. Participants include workers from all walks of life and from all regions, employment levels, occupations, industries and types of organizations (public or private). The brain assessments used to compile the Mental Health Index were performed weekly from February 3 to January 31, 2021.

The index is distributed in partnership with the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, One Mind at Work, the HR Policy Association and its American Health Policy Institute. The cumulative impact of the Covid environment has been unprecedented on employees and their families, said Michael Thompson, National Alliance of Healthcare Buyers Coalitions President and CEO. Vacation appears to have played a major role in helping employees reset and rejuvenate.

Colleen McHugh, Executive Vice President of the American Institute of Health Policy and strategic advisor for HR Policy Association Said: While these data are encouraging and there is reason to be more optimistic about the future, America still faces a major mental health crisis. Large employers hope this positive trend continues and that employees continue to benefit from their ongoing wellness strategies and other employer-sponsored supports, such as additional job flexibility, healthy living programs, positive work-life balance initiatives and increased education and employer support around vaccinations.

The trauma of last year will have long-term effects on the mental health of not only employees but their families, said Garen Staglin, president of One mind at work. It’s good news to see improvements at the start of the new year, but employers need to stay focused on incorporating innovative mental health programs with visible leadership involvement to support the well-being of their workforce. ‘artwork. One size doesn’t fit all, especially when it comes to brain health.

